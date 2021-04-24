DAVIS: Now we can breathe

B— Be still, and know that He is God. (Psalm 46:10)
R — Remember that “God is our refuge and strength—a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
E — Experience God’s perfect peace by trusting Him, and keeping your mind focused on Him. (Isaiah 26:3)
A — Admit that is God is God, not you. His wisdom is unsearchable. (Romans 11:34)
T — Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. (Proverbs 3:5)
H — Hope and patience go hand in hand when you are seeking answers to prayer. (Psalm 130:5)
E — Expect your strength to be renewed like an eagle, as you “wait upon the Lord.” (Isaiah 40:31)
“There’s poetry in the fact that he couldn’t breathe, and it feels like we just got a breath of fresh air, and finally, we can breathe.”
“It was just a beautiful moment, to see someone get at least an inch of justice.”
— Immediate responses given to Gabe Gutierrez, NBC News reporter, as he sought reaction to the Chauvin verdict.
On Wednesday this week, I awakened to a pristine winter wonderland. The snow was immaculate, covering everything in the sweet light of dawn. It seemed that spring had reverted to winter overnight, and the snow was still falling so fast that it was almost invisible.
In my heart, I compared the accumulating snowfall to the weeks of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, seeking justice for the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was handcuffed and laying face-down under the knee of the callous officer. I thought of the numerous hours in the courtroom, the eyewitnesses, the testimonies, the raw emotions, the tears, the fears, the tension, the crowds, the anticipation of the unknown — all leading up to our nation slowly, unconsciously, holding its breath, awaiting the verdict. And then, the unfathomable sigh of relief as a nation “waiting to exhale” did so, as history was made. Chauvin was found guilty on all counts.
From shouts and cheers to sobs and tears, the announcement of that verdict late Tuesday afternoon became a defining moment in our nation’s history. With it came hope for Black and Brown citizens that “equal justice under the law” can be a reality for all Americans. That there is a chance for us to begin to live, in truth and practice, the ideals of the U.S. Constitution and our Pledge of Allegiance.
In response to this historic verdict, President Biden said, “We can’t leave this moment or walk away thinking that our job is done. We have to listen … ‘I can’t breathe’ were George Floyd’s last words. We can’t let those words die with him.”
Vice President Harris echoed with “This verdict brings us a step closer, but the fact is, we still have work to do. Today, we feel a sigh of relief. Still, it can’t take away the pain. A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice.”
When asked how he got through the days and hours of this difficult trial, watching and relieving the death of George Floyd, his brother Philonus answered, “My Lord and Savior ... (I) owe it all to Jesus.”
Above, I crafted an acronym of the word “breathe”. I invite you to re-read it. In this defining moment, I believe, we can BREATHE and let change begin in our nation.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport.
