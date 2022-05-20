DAVIS: Needed: A ‘real’ playground

Playground in My Mind
When this old world gets me down and there's no love to be found
I close my eyes and soon I find I'm in a playground in my mind
Where the children laugh and the children play
And we sing a song all day
My name is Michael, I've got a nickel, I've got a nickel shiny and new
I'm gonna buy me all kinds of candy, that's what I'm gonna do
In the wonders that I find in the playground in my mind
In a world that used to be, close your eyes and follow me
Where the children laugh and the children play
And we'll sing a song all day
My girl is Cindy, when we get married we're gonna have a baby or two
We’re gonna let them visit their grandma, that's what we're gonna do
See the little children
Living in a world that I left behind
Happy little children
In the playground in my mind
See the little children
See how they play in the playground in my mind
— Songwriters: Lee Julien Pockriss / Paul J. Vance, Clint Holmes, Recording Artist
The lyrics above are from one my favorite songs. I have million wonderful childhood memories of playing in parks on city playgrounds with my brothers, cousins and friends. As a little girl, with a delightful little brother named ‘Michael’, I loved this song, and knew every word.
The recording artist, Clint Holmes, was born in Bournemouth, Dorset, England, and raised in here in Western New York, in a suburb of Buffalo. Holmes studied vocal music at Fredonia State College, before joining the U.S. Army in 1967 during the Vietnam War.
He sang with the elite United States Army Chorus, and ultimately became a successful Las Vegas entertainer. “Playground in My Mind” his only hit on the Billboard Hot 100, was released in 1972 and stayed in the Billboard chart for 23 weeks. (Clint Holmes Bio source: Albert Valenzuela).
I think of this lovely song when I drive by the town playgrounds of Day Road Park — filled with the wonderful sight of children playing, and families enjoying this beautiful facility. I think of the lyrics again when I arrive at the school where I teach Music. It’s blessed with two beautiful playgrounds, and a lush green campus. Here, children also have plenty of room to safely run, laugh, and play for hours each day. That’s why it’s hard for me to believe that right near the heart of downtown, some of Lockport’s most needy children have no such playground, no such place to laugh and play, no green space, no play place.
Only an ugly, long abandoned parking lot, with cracked, concrete, crab grass and no purpose, sits where a playground was planned nearly four years ago. The city already received a $450,000 grant to transform this wretched space into a beautiful playground. The Brownfields money has already cleaned up the site. It now awaits the leaders of the city to make the right decision to make the new playground a reality for the children of the city who so deeply need it. If you believe that the city’s families matter, and that the city’s children deserve a safe, clean, beautiful place to play, then I urge you to reach out to the council members who don’t seem to realize this. Please let them know that a “real playground” is needed for the families who live near the heart of Historic Lockport.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician & music instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.