DAVIS: Needed: A ‘real’ playground

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A few showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.