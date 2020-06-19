DAVIS: Moving forward, step by step

We are a nation of overcomers and dreamers. The dream that is America has not come easy, and it has not yet reached the fullness of its potential. The great abolitionist Frederick Douglass said, “Without struggle, there is no progress.” We as a nation have struggled for more than two centuries — and we still do.
In the midst of a global pandemic, America has launched a protest for equality, justice and reform in the collective cry that has at last been heard around the world: “Black Lives Matter.”
I saw it in the sidewalk protest of little children, all brothers and sisters in a family made up of adopted black and white children.
I heard it in the mournful song of a young black boy singing “I just want to live.”
I saw it in the eyes of a little black girl who asked a police officer, “Are you going to shoot us too?”
I watched as a suburban, little, brown-skinned boy stopped playing basketball in his driveway to hide behind his father’s SUV when he saw a police car drive down his street.
Step by step, we struggle; and step by step, we move forward towards effective change.
My heart found a new hope this month, that this time the struggle will launch lasting change, as I watched Governor Andrew Cuomo sign the New York State Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative, with the “Say Their Names” components banning choke holds and false race-based 911 reports, and requiring transparency of disciplinary records, among other things.
These are some of Cuomo's words that particularly moved me" “We are a state of action. That’s us at our best ... . Talk is not enough. Being angry is not enough. Being emotional is not enough. Transitioning that into action, change and results are what we are doing today ... . Police reform is long overdue. There is no trust between the community and police — that’s what the protests have said ... or there is a breach of trust, and that has to be repaired. This is about saying enough is enough. God bless this country for standing up and saying enough is enough. This is about (addressing) systemic discrimination and injustice in this nation ... . This is systemic reform of police departments ... .”
This is a historic step forward in addressing a longstanding issue. I am hopeful, and encouraged, that this time will be different.
Others who have stirred my heart during this moment in time:
U.S. Sen. John Lewis — “I see you and I hear you. I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has indeed been denied for far too long ... be constructive, not destructive.”
Comedian Jay Pharoah — “Why do we have to feel like we are guilty until proven innocent while the other side is innocent until proven guilty ... We should never have to feel that our lives are in danger when we are doing ‘human activities’ ... I don’t want to see another twenty black people be martyrs for no reason.”
Rev. Nathaniel Wright, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca — “Give the same benefit of the doubt to both police and protester ... in order to build a future in which police departments can be counted on to respect the sanctity of all human life.”
It has long been said that “Every journey begins with a first step.” America, we have not yet arrived, but step by step, I believe that we are on our way.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
