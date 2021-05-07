DAVIS: Honoring mothers, especially Mary

Mary’s Song
“My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name. His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation. He has performed mighty deeds with his arm; he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble. He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and his descendants forever, just as he promised our ancestors.” — Luke 1:46-55
The Annunciation
“And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou that art highly favored, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women ... for thou hast found favor with God. ... And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David. And he shall reign over the house of Jacob forever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end ... For with God nothing shall be impossible ... . And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word.” — Luke 1: 28, 30-33, 37-38
• • •
I love the month of May — the longer days, the gentle breezes, the fragrance of blossoms on the trees. I love the chorus of birds that seem to greet the day with praise every morning. The return of the sights and sounds of spring seems especially beautiful to me this year. I remember the silence of the Covid pause last year, when life as we knew it ceased. Perhaps noticing spring in greater detail is simply a greater appreciation for the blessings we used to take for granted.
In addition to the wonder of creation, I love the fact that Mother’s Day is in the month of May. I am grateful for the technology that will let me see my family across the miles, even though we cannot all be together. I’m grateful for the love and joy that people will share this Sunday as we take time to honor, cherish and bless the mothers in our lives who have nurtured and cared for families everywhere.
This year, I am especially honored to remember, and give thanks to God, for the most amazing mother of all: Mary, the mother of my Savior. She was a part of God’s plan. A willing heart, a tender soul, Mary said "yes" when angel of the Lord announced that she had been chosen to bear Son of the Highest, the Savior of the world. In heartfelt worship, Mary lifted her voice and glorified, or magnified, the Lord in a beautiful song of praise. This is also known as the Canticle of Mary, or the Magnificat. I invite you to read it with a new appreciation.
This year, as you honor and remember the mothers in your lives, I hope you will also take a moment to thank God that he included an incredible mother, Mary, to love, nurture and raise the Savior of the world.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published in the Union-Sun & Journal every other Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.