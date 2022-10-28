Hey, time won’t wait, Life goes by
Every day’s a brand new sky
Every tear, comes to dry
All that really matters in this crazy world
Is you and I together, baby, just remember
The first leaves off the trees, the way you look at me
A thousand chiming church bells ring, the simple things are free
The sun, the moon, the stars, the beating of two hearts
How I love the simple things, the simple things just are
So here we go, let’s just dance
Teach my soul to take this chance
Put my heart in your hands
Out of all the moments that we leave behind
Turn around and tell me baby, we’ll remember
The thunder and the rain, the way you say my name
After all the clouds go by the simple things remain…..
The ocean and the sky, the way we feel tonight
I know that it’s the love that brings the simple things to life
The sun, the moon, the stars
The beating of two hearts
I love the way the simple things
The simple things just are……
— “Simple Things” Jim Brickman
I love the simple things. The glow of the morning sunrise, the first sip of fresh brewed coffee, the spectacular colors of fall, a baby’ toothless smile, the music of laughter, the surprising sight of a rainbow, the emerging colors of the setting sun, a goodnight kiss, a warm hug, a walk in the woods, a star-filled night sky, the silver beams of moonlight, the smell of chocolate, the wonder of love — what are some of the the simple things that bless your soul? Right now, take a moment and think of some. I love the fact that ‘the simple things just are’. That’s why this particular Jim Brickman song was like a warm autumn breeze to me, many years ago, and all these years later, it still is.
When was the last time you took a moment to appreciate the miracle of each breath of life, each beat of your heart, each family member or friend? Do you remember that “kindness matters”? Do you think that we should be considerate of other people, or have we become too angry and cynical to see them? Has the ubiquitous flow of negative energy and misinformation robbed us of the ability to ‘unplug’, log off, and “just be” for a moment each day? It’s not too late. I used to play and sing “Simple Things” as part of my repertoire, on the piano or keyboard, when providing ‘beautiful music for special occasions’ and events. I loved the beautiful imagery and poetry in the lyrics, and the fresh, uplifting, feel of the melody. The beauty and wonder of “the ocean and the sky, the way we feel tonight”, and “the thunder and the rain, the way you say my name” still appeals to me. It gives me a sense of peace, and reassurance that all is well, no matter what we’re going through. As long as we get to go through it together, we’ll be all right.
Ultimately, I believe that the ability to truly see, experience and appreciate the simple things is deeply rooted in knowing and appreciating God, the giver of life, and all things good and perfect. You’re invited to seek His face, and draw near to His heart.
Jackie Davis is an experienced Inspirational Vocalist, Musician & Music Teacher. Her column appears every other Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.