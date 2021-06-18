DAVIS: ‘Blessed assurance’ is still needed today

The song “Blessed Assurance” has been sung by believers in Christ for well over 100 years. It was one of the most dearly loved hymns, across denominational lines, when I was growing up. Before the rise of contemporary Christian music, church worship teams, praise bands and casual Sunday-church-clothes-hymnals around the world contained this precious song of praise. Despite the changes in styles of music, throughout the years this song, rearranged and modernized, has remained. Even in this new day and age, worship artists and praise bands find a way to make recordings of this song sound fresh and new.
“Blessed Assurance” contains a message in lyrics that are personal and timeless. “Jesus is mine … a foretaste of glory divine … born of His spirit, washed in His blood … echoes of mercy, whispers of love … this is my story, this is my song praising my Savior all the day long.” However poetic, the lyrics are also reassuring and comforting. The song was written by the blind, prolific hymn writer Fanny Crosby in the 1870s and I believe that part of the reason it endures is that we are all in need of blessed assurance in life no matter what we are going through. We need to know that God is near and that we can be “filled with His goodness, lost in His love.”
I remember singing this song at my grandfather’s church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pittsburgh. The sanctuary was filled with powerful, majestic pipe organ music and wonderful singing; and packed with African American families dressed in their Sunday best, colorful hats known as crowns topping the heads of nearly every woman present. Both the choir (then directed by my grandmother) and the congregation sang this hymn with a joy that flooded my soul. Even as a little girl, I was touched by the words. Truly, I was “lost in His” and this became my story and my song, “praising my Savior all the day long.” A lifetime later, it still is.
I would like to encourage everyone to look to the Lord for much needed blessed assurance. In Him, you will find blessings, comfort, healing, peace and restoration, even as we step into the light of a brand new day of re-openings across the nation. Blessed assurance ultimately comes from knowing that the One who holds our present and our future is available — right now. You’re invited to receive blessed assurance from the Savior of the world today.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor.
Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine
Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine
Heir of salvation, purchase of God
Born of His spirit, washed in His blood
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long
Perfect submission, perfect delight,
Visions of rapture now burst on my sight.
Angels descending bring from above
Echoes of mercy, whispers of love.
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long ...
Perfect submission, all is at rest,
I in my Savior am happy and blest;
Watching and waiting, looking above,
Filled with His goodness, lost in His love
This is my story, this is my song
Praising my Savior all the day long ...
— Lyrics by Fanny Crosby, 1873
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.