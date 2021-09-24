DAVIS: Appreciate God's goodness this season

I have served in modern worship ministry for over 20 years, as a worship leader, background vocalist, keyboard player and recording artist. It has been an inspiring journey of worship and praise. While the foundation of my life in music ministry was built on traditional hymns, choirs and classical music, through the years my faith journey lead me to the "river" of newer forms of worship ministry. Same Savior, different styles of music.
Every year, there are songs written, sung and played by worship bands around the world. Every now and then, a particular song will touch my heart in a powerful way, and I will find myself especially blessed. "The Goodness of God" is one such song. The lyrical flow of the melody has a warmth that I find reassuring. (It is available online, sung by several different worship artists.)
What I especially like about the lyrics is the sense of experience, longevity, understanding and faith that come from years of walking with God.
“All my days, I've been held in Your hands ... 'Cause all my life You have been faithful. And all my life You have been so, so good ... You have led me through the fire. And in darkest night You are close like no other ... With every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God ... 'cause Your goodness is .... running after me ..."
I also like the song’s reference to the closing verses of the Twenty-third Psalm, “surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
God’s goodness can be found throughout the scriptures:
“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him” (Psalm 34:8).
“Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.” (Psalm 136:1)
As we welcome the first weekend of autumn, I invite you to watch the transitional colors of the season with a fresh appreciation for the goodness of God, and put your trust in Him as you do.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor.
The Goodness Of God
I love You, Lord, oh Your mercy never fails me
All my days, I've been held in Your hands
From the moment that I wake up
Until I lay my head
I will sing of the goodness of God
'Cause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God
I love Your voice, You have led me through the fire
And in darkest night You are close like no other
I've known You as a Father, I've known You as a friend
And I have lived in the goodness of God
And all my life You have been faithful,
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
I will sing of the goodness of God
'Cause Your goodness is running after, it's running after me
Your goodness is running after, it's running after me
With my life laid down, I'm surrendered now
I give You everything
'Cause Your goodness is running after, it's running after me ...
— Lyrics and music by Jason David Ingram, Edward Martin Cash, Benjamin David Fielding, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, 2019
