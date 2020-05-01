Cops Notebook: Finding cheer in police reports

Sometime you can't help but chuckle, as you imagine in your mind's eye, what the details of a police report looked like in real life.
I certainly had that experience as I perused Officer Matt Szczepaniec's Code One on a shoplifting incident at the mecca of retail theft in the city in the 1500 block of Military Road on April 25.
As Szczepaniec's narrative lays out, a store asset protection staffer observed a male suspect enter the store and head straight to the clothing section. At that point, the report veers to the comical.
According to the store staffer, the suspect "chose a proper new outfit and proceeded to change out of his older less fashionable clothes." What his old clothes actually looked like and what his new threads were, was not contained in the police report.
We'll just have to trust the asset protection associate's sense of style in describing them.
However, once the suspect had donned his new outfit, he headed for the store exits, without stopping to render payment and with the asset protection officer in hot pursuit.
One important note here, for as stylish as his new clothes may have been, the suspect apparently forgot to pick out a matching pair of shoes. And so he fled, shoeless.
Picture for a moment, a store associate running hard after a larceny suspect in his socks. The only thing funnier was Szczepaniec writing that "officers did check the area for a suspect wearing a black hoody and no shoes."
Despite being shoeless, the suspect was apparently fleet-footed. He out-ran the asset protection officer and eluded police, who reported, "We were unable to locate him."
I wish I had witnessed that caper.
But wait, the last line of Szczepaniec's report notes that store security cameras captured the theft (and, I'm assuming, at least some of the shoeless chase).
Wonder if they'd give me a peek?
These days I could use as many chuckles as I can get.
Some folks never learn
Car theft remains perhaps one of the most preventable crimes that occurs in the Falls.
We've written about it dozens of times. Falls Police Criminal investigation Division Lt. John Conti has preached, over and over again, about the ways to not become a victim of car theft.
Yet folks here continue to fail to heed the warnings, including a 30-year-old Niagara Avenue man ( I really want to call you out by name, but I'll resist the temptation).
Earlier this month, our intrepid driver decided it was OK to pull in and park, in the fire lane no less, in front of the Tops Market on Portage Road. It was 7:52 a.m., and he later told police that he parked in the no-parking fire lane, leaving the car running, the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked because "he went inside the store to make a purchase."
The only thing he apparently did not do, was put a flashing light on the roof of his car and post a sign that read: "STEAL ME!"
Not surprisingly though, when our in-a-rush motorist came out of the store, his car was, in fact, stolen. Well at that instance, it was just, technically, missing.
But not for long.
As Falls police were taking the stolen/missing vehicle report, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies were chasing the car on Williams Road, back into the city.
By the time deputies caught up, the driver of the stolen car, and his three buddies who were in the vehicle with him, managed to slam the Chrysler Sebring into a tree in the 500 block of 20th Street. Then all four fled from the scene.
At least there was this justice in the case: the car sustained heavy front-end damage and the too-much-in-a-hurry-to-park-and-take-his-keys driver was ticketed for having an unattended motor vehicle.
