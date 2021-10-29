WARD: New series searches for Covid answers

It is hard to believe how the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed the trajectory of our lives. At the same time, it is hard to believe how our lives have quickly returned to pre-pandemic times. Twenty months ago, many of us thought we would spend one, maybe two weeks, at most, on an unexpected holiday. There was nothing in our histories that would clue us in on what was to come. Yet, we sit here 20 months later fighting for a return to normal, even when normal has yet to be defined post-pandemic.
We have learned many lessons throughout this pandemic. We have learned how fragile life is and that many more of us than not live fragile lives. We have learned that isolation ruins the human spirit. We have learned that human survival is dependent on the actions of many. This global health crisis, this global social crisis, this global financial crisis has gifted us with life lessons we did not seek to learn.
And although we have learned many lessons, we have struggled with the reality that an unforeseen pandemic has generated many questions that seem to go unanswered. It makes sense that members of our community have questions about what actions they should take to keep themselves safe. To keep track of the shifting science updates, all of us almost need to head back to school to earn an epidemiology degree. Who has time for that?! But even if we cannot head back to school, we still need to ask our questions and expect good, sound answers in return.
As the world returns to pre-pandemic activities such as school, work, basketball, and football games, we must have good answers to questions that will help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.
Over the next few weeks, it will be my honor to serve as the person who asks your essential questions to trusted health care professionals. I will share helpful information with you so that all of us can make good choices for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
Welcome to this special series called, “I have a question about my COVID-19 choices.”
Dr. Rolanda Ward, MSW, MDiv, is an associate professor of social work and a facilitator for the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force. Questions for future articles can be emailed to ostapenko@niagara.edu You can also call (716) 263-5770.
