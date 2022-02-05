Last week I promised to tell you about my other beef with the New York State Department of Environment Conservation, so here it goes. Someone in Albany decided that the public shouldn’t be told about conservation violations. You know, protect the violators and don’t give others a reason to think twice before committing a crime.
Before the Medina Journal-Register was shut down, periodically my column included a “Bad Boy” list at the end. This embarrassed the violators, gave public awareness of who was committing the crimes, maybe prevented some future violations, and let the readers know that there were environmental conservation officers and forest rangers out there protecting wildlife and the environment.
I have wanted to continue this reporting in recent years but cannot get that information anymore. When I wrote for the Journal-Register the head of law enforcement in DEC Region 8 agreed to periodically send the names of the bad boys and the nature of the violations just in our area. He moved on and I haven’t been able to get that information any more. I have talked to the head of law enforcement in regions 8 and 9, as well as the supervisor of the Forest Rangers in recent years, and they all told me the same thing: “We would like to, but we can’t give out that information because of a directive of Albany.” What?
There is an Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact of which New York State is a member, but if you check out that web site New York has nothing listed.
If you or I are nailed for DWI, drug use, theft, speeding or unsafe driving, that information is available to the public. However, if we are caught taking over-the-limit of game, hunting without a license, trespassing or using illegal means of taking wildlife, our names will not be given out. Why is Albany protecting conservation violators? Maybe we should be asking the DEC in Albany what is going on.
• • •
Now for some good news: The recent big snow drop has made it rough on wildlife, but not so for those who have bird feeders out. Earlier this winter I got a lot of emails and calls about the lack of birds around the bird feeder. Cardinals seem to be the most missed birds for these folks. I too wasn’t seeing cardinals here in the woods where my house is, and they are usually quite common at my feeder. I thought maybe a sharp-shinned hawk or goshawk was lurking in the trees nearby, spooking the cardinals, but I never spotted any.
I think the answer lies in the fact that we had a pretty mild, open winter until recently and the birds were finding all the food they needed. Then the deep snow came and they remembered where all the handouts were! I now see three pair of cardinals on a regular basis plus the normal number of gold finches (way too many!), chickadees, juncos, downy woodpeckers, blue jays, a higher than normal number of tufted titmouse, a ton of mourning doves and a frequent female red-bellied woodpecker.
In addition, I have noted some other species that I don’t usually see in the woods, probably because the deep snow has forced them to look around more for food. A starling, with his pretty new winter plumage, has showed up several times for suet. Of course I was excited to get some close-up pictures of his new coat, but I don’t like this non-native bird as he takes over kestrel and wood duck nesting boxes along with any other cavities he can find (which takes away from other cavity nesting birds). Recently some American tree sparrows have also showed up too.
I use only black oil sunflower seeds at my feeder and every bird loves them. I buy the seed in 50-pound bags — there’s not much more than 20-pound bags at many stores — and go through 200 pounds a season. All-black-oil sunflower seeds are much better than those “mixes” that sometimes have a lot of filler that no bird likes.
Of course the birds keep draining my feeder so it’s an everyday job refilling the big thing. Right after the big snowstorm slowed I grabbed a shovel and started a path to the feeder. A lot of sunflower seeds get spilled underneath, plus, I scatter some corn on ground there too. Well, the five gray squirrels that regularly visit to clean up the ground snacks had dug tunnels under that 16 inches of snow from a nearby beech tree in order to get to those goodies. I was getting pretty close to the feeder when suddenly a mourning dove popped out from under the snow next to my shovel! He must have been seeking cover in one of those squirrel tunnels.
Who would think something that small could just about scare me out of my boots?!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
