One animal out there in the great outdoors really concerns me, and it is not a native species, it’s a domestic animal. Now I like all animals, even this one, but humans have created a drastic problem with this creature and I can’t figure where our heads are.
Cats make great pets, just like dogs, only “Mr. Purr” is a lot more independent. One problem with the cat is he’s one helluva hunter and killer, often killing apparently just for fun. This is not a problem when the cat is kept indoors, but what happens when he is outside and allowed to roam free? A lot that our eyes don’t often see.
Cats are great mouse and rat hunters but they kill a lot of birds, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks and flying squirrels too. In fact, the tally goes into the millions for birds each year and there are more casualties that go unnoticed, such as when adult birds abandon their nests because a cat is harassing them, or a bird not caught but injured dies later.
Other problems related to free-roaming cats are diseases, fleas, ticks and neighborhood disturbances.
So why don’t cats have to be licensed and the owners held accountable for their damage or problems as dogs and their owners are? I have no answer except we are pretty stupid and have created our own problems by not having done so. If a dog is not under the control of his owner and he bites someone or is doing damage around the neighborhood or kills the neighbor’s pet or is just being a pain (tipping over garbage cans or doing his business in someone else’s lawn) the owner is held responsible.
Abandonment of cats is a huge problem. Irresponsible people get sick of their cat so they pack it up and dump it in some other neighborhood or, worse, “return it to the wild.” In recent years I have seen this played out so many times on our local Wildlife Management areas and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. This summer alone, I have already seen six different cats dumped along Sour Springs Road in the refuge. Those cats are trying to live off the wildlife.
If a dog is dumped, roaming care-free or destroying wildlife, we get right on the problem, so why not with cats? The absence of action is not only bad for wildlife, it’s bad for the cats — they don’t adapt well at all to surviving in the wild amongst foxes, coyotes, diseases and a host of other things out there, thus often they suffer, a lot, until they perish.
What has become a popular “solution” in recent years is the practice of TNR (Trap, Neuter and Release) in which feral cats — those that are roaming free and have no human connections, community cats if you will — are trapped, neutered and then released back to the area they came from.
In theory the cats can’t reproduce and when they are released they become good citizens: no more bird killing, no more fleas, rabies, ticks or falling prey to diseases. They just sit around all day and do tricks for food ... right! These “treated” cat colonies turn out to be great places to abandon cats, so eventually the colony grows; the “residents” aren’t all neutered after all.
If this is such a good program for feral cats, why don’t wildlife managers use it to control overpopulations of deer and other wildlife? Oh, that’s right, besides being expensive and difficult, it doesn’t work very well.
Cats need to be regulated like other pets and it is beyond me why we don’t. I have a Jack Russell dog and if I let her run loose there wouldn’t be any wildlife around my homestead (Jack Russells are another killing machine that often kill just for sport). Some of my good friends have cats and they either put the animal on a leash or in a fenced-in area while they’re outdoors — or they don’t let their cats out. They are responsible pet owners.
Folks who let their cats run loose apparently don’t care much about the cats, or other family members, as the cats could easily bring home rabies, fleas, ticks or disease. People tell me how cute it is that their free-roaming cats bring dead mice and other small creatures to show what good hunters they are. Yep, they’ll bring that stuff right to your back door for you, and that’s OK — as long as those mice and other creatures have had their shots and been treated for fleas and ticks.
We really need to get serious about this feral cat problem. The solution is with people, not the cats.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
