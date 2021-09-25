Everyone seemed to enjoy my old stories of Drummer Boy, so I thought another old story was in order. This story is much, much older though. The information here was gathered from the files of another outdoor writer, Don “Cookie” Cook, who wrote the “Back Page” for the old Medina Journal-Register, an outdoor column similar to this one.
Cookie was hooked on nature photography, like me, and we spent a lot of time together on photo adventures in the Alabama Swamp. When Cookie passed, his “history files” on the area were given to me. This is where most of the information about the old sour springs of Alabama came from. Other information came from Joe Cassidy, the Alabama town historian, and Eric Oslen, who remember his father taking him to those old mineral springs when he was a little boy.
• • •
It seems that a man was returning to Shelby from Batavia one winter night in 1816, and the streams were frozen over but he came to several flowing springs, which were on a slight knoll about 50 yards in diameter. The springs were in mounds from two to four feet high. When the man stopped to water his horses, he discovered the water tasted terrible and smelled even worse.
About five years later, an Indian brought some of this water to a doctor in Shelby Center claiming it had great healing properties. That physician sent a sample out to have it analyzed and learn more about its healing powers.
There were nine springs in a 50-yard diameter in the area just south of Oak Orchard Creek, about three-quarters of a mile east of present-day Route 63. There were four acidic springs, one that contained iron, one that had magnesia, one that had drinkable sweet water, one that emitted the strong odor of sulfur and one that emitted a gas good enough to light 50 burners.
In the period between 1840 and 1860 there was great interest in the healing and health building properties of these spring waters. In 1848 a man named Smith purchased two acres near the springs and built a tavern. In 1850 a plank road was built to the site of Smith’s Tavern and two other fellows, named Colton and Olcott, bought the site; they turned the tavern into a 37-room hotel with a large dance hall and called it the Spring House.
Even though the roads to the area were terrible, and the mosquitoes even worse, many people sought out the mineral waters. It is said that up to 200 folks visited the area. Oak Orchard Creek nearby provided fishing and there was always game to hunt in the higher surrounding land.
The mineral waters from the different springs were bottled and sold as health or healing aids in many areas around the East and South regions of the United States. Some records show that as many as 25,000 bottles a year were shipped.
The bottles were made by the Lockport Glass Works and etched in the glass were the words “Oak Orchard Acid Springs”. There were different colored bottles — shades of blue, green, brown, yellow and an opaque black — which are thought to have contained the different waters from several of the springs. Today those bottles are very collectible, with prices varying from $50 to $300 depending on the color and condition.
The Sour Springs Mineral project boomed until 1860, when it was abandoned. No one seems to know why, but some say that the springs dried up for a time; others say medical science had advanced enough to know that some of these spring waters contained enough sulfuric acid to be harmful. There’s also a theory that the imminence of civil war and difficulty shipping to the South undid the business.
In 1875, Mr. Olcott sold the property and the hotel was used as a hunting and fishing lodge. Small quantities of some of the spring waters were sold until 1885. The hotel burned in 1914.
In 1947, a Mr. Dudek brought the acreage around the springs area. Circa 1959 the U.S. government bought the area, which became the 11,000-acre Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Unfortunately the area of the springs was destroyed in the process.
An old friend of mine, now deceased, told me that he knew the fellow who did the burying and was told there were untold amounts of whole bottles and broken bottles buried. Between that destruction, the alternating of the marshes and Mother Nature changing the whole environment, that part of our local history is gone forever.
A fellow writer and I are still doing research on the Oak Orchard sour springs and would be delighted to learn more if any one has more information.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
