Dogs have always been a big part of my life. My parents always had springer spaniels as we were pheasant hunters. Even over in Vietnam I had a dog, an airedale. I was the operation and security officer for the 79th Maintenance Battalion and Tramp was the battalion “mascot.” When I came into the outfit we hit it off great, so much so that Tramp was my 24-hour companion. He rode with me, slept with me, accompanied me to the perimeter when there was trouble and slept at my feet next to my desk when I was in the office. He made my tour of duty over there so much better.
One time I had to leave my jeep overnight in one of the service buildings for some maintenance work, so I caught a ride to the mess hall with another officer. Tramp had been wandering around visiting the guys in the building and when I got to the mess hall Tramp was nowhere to be seen. I had assumed he got a ride with some of the troops back to the company area, so I began to ask around. Someone said he was sleeping in my jeep when they left the building and wouldn't go with them, so I borrowed a fellow officer's jeep, drove out to that service building and there Tramp was, sleeping on my seat and tickled pink to see me. He had temporarily lost track of me and knew I always returned to my jeep, so he waited.
Tramp always accompanied me to the perimeter when there was action, and one night a sow and her piglets got into the wire in front of the bunkers and was raising hell. Tramp got wind of them as soon as we arrived. He bailed out of the jeep and headed over the berm to make contact with them. I quickly radioed the bunkers to relay what he had done and the word went up and down the line: “Tramp's went over the berm, don't shoot!” One of my guards finally got a clean shot at the sow and dropped her, and I got Tramp back behind the lines. What a scare!
An old Vietnamese woman cleaned the headquarters' offices and we always kept eyes on her as she was thought to be a North Vietnamese sympathizer. My office, because of the security information filed inside, had a “cage” around it and a door that could be locked. That old gal was never allowed to enter. Every few weeks I would have to make up new radio frequencies and call signs for the battalion. She would try to “work” her way into the office when she knew I was doing that and had to be shagged out.
One day she was very persistent and pretended she didn't understand my request for her to leave. Tramp was in his usual place next to my desk and always kept a close eye on her, too; I think his sixth sense told him she was no good. I was very busy that day and a bit short-tempered, and when she wouldn't leave I said to Tramp, “get her!” He aggressively chased her out of the office, down the hall and outside. When I went outside to get Tramp, he had that old gal up a telephone pole like a hound treeing a raccoon. Never had a problem with her again and she always avoided Tramp. She called him “Number 10 Dog” after that.
Unfortunately I could not bring Tramp home with me and he was given to my permanent sergeant of the guard, who he got along with really well.
• • •
After I returned home, it was a while before I settled down and married. My wife and I got a yellow lab puppy and named her April. She too was a super great dog and we had her for 12 years. After that we got another yellow lab puppy and named her Amy. If you follow The Great Outdoors you may remember how smart and what great a companion Amy was. We had her for 15 years and the loss was hard to bear.
Because Amy was always with me, my wife wanted a dog of her own, so we got a long haired Jack Russell puppy. That pup was nowhere near the dog that Amy was. We had to put up an invisible fence to keep her in the yard. She didn't bark or tear things up but she was a pain in the butt. She never could be fully house-broken and so periodically there was an accident to clean up.
I lost my wife in 2017 and Kay Lee became my dog.
Fast forward to the present. Close to 18 years old, Kay Lee slept in my lap on the recliner each night, and while she showed the signs of old age — hearing loss, poor vision and some loss of balance — she seemed to be doing OK and ate well. Then, about a week ago, late in the evening, she had a terrible seizure, followed by several more the next day and many more the next night as she slept on-and-off in my lap.
It was the weekend and I felt so bad that there was nothing I could do for her except try to comfort her. She passed that night in my lap and it was a very difficult time for me the next few days. Like all good friends you don't realize how much they mean to you until they are gone.
It is amazing how the absence of such a little dog can make a house seem so big.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.