Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 62F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.