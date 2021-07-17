One of our most common turtles in New York is the snapping turtle. You don’t see them very often because they spend most of their time under water hiding under stream banks or buried in the mud and cattails in the marshes. Here they wait for prey, such as baby ducks, fish and etc. that are “snapped” up in their powerful jaws.
About the only time you will see this rough looking turtle is when they are crossing a road to find another marsh area or to lay their eggs in June and July.
Snappers usually weigh between 10 and 35 pounds but they can reach 45 or 50 pounds with one in captivity that actually weighed in at 86 pounds.
These turtles are very aggressive out of the water and extreme caution must be used when handling them. When they clamp on to something it is very difficult to make them let go.
They will eat about anything in the water including aquatic plants and carrion. Where the populations are not controlled they can cause serious damage to waterfowl reproduction by taking many ducklings, cygnets (baby swans) and goslings. Some claim this doesn't happen but I have seen it many times.
The females come out of the water in June to find sandy or gravelly areas to dig a hole to make a “nest” to lay their eggs. They will then deposit 10 to 40 eggs and fill the hole back in so it is not noticed. They are then left alone to hatch and survive on their own. It takes 55 to 125 days for them to hatch and the unique thing is that temperatures can determine the sex of the young turtles. Lower temperatures promote mostly males while higher ones produce mostly females.
Another unusual thing about their reproduction is that the female can store the male’s sperm for over a year, which allows her to lay eggs the next year even though she did not get bred.
Snapping turtle meat is delicious and is used to make stews and soups. Catching snappers for their meat is not a sport that many get into, however. Until a little over a decade ago they were not even protected.
The lifespan can be 30 or 40 years so basically the unseen snapper, along with its unique reproduction habits, can build up large populations in our marshes and streams. This of course can be devastating to our waterfowl.
Back in 2006 these turtles were put on the protection list and a season for taking them was made. This law has the season opening July 1 and running until Sept. 30 with a daily bag limit of five and a season limit of 30 (this is a small fraction of what had being taken and was keeping the population under control.)
That whole protection thing is confusing because no public input was involved. Word had it that it was mostly set in motion by folks and politicians who don't really understand what is going on in nature (hello what else is new!) The only method of taking these guys now is with a gun or bow or crossbow. No more trap, fish lines or even hand catching! I hate to think about being out in the marsh in my photo blind and have bullets ricocheting off the water from some fool shooting into the water (a safety shooting rule every one grew up with!)
No one seems to be even trying to hunt these turtles now because of these recent limitations so as far as the rifle safety factor goes it has not been a problem as far as I know.
We are just finishing up a period of snapping turtle egg laying where the turtles are more exposed than any other time of the year. I spend a lot of time traveling around our swamp areas photographing nature and have seen more snapping turtles this year than ever before and would say the average size is also larger now.
Another problem has now developed because the general public has been given to think that the snapping turtle needs protection. I have seen many very dangerous situations on our roads this year where people who do not know any better have set themselves and others up for an accident. If you stop to take any turtle off the road make sure YOU are parked completely off the road and stay alert for other vehicles. Pick up the turtle and put him on the side of the road in which he was headed to. Picking up snappers is a whole different story and unless you have handled them before just leave them be. They can strike like lightening and have a longer neck then most folks realize. Not only can they give a nasty bite but they also have very smelly scent glands that give off a very nasty liquid that is hard to remove from your hands.
So what does the future hold for the snapping turtle? I think they are going to become a serious problem to other wildlife in the marshes without better control then the present laws allow.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
