Back in August I shared a story from the past about a dog named Amy and a ruffed grouse named Drummer Boy. I received a lot of emails and calls about that column, apparently one of my better columns. Today I would like to relay more to you about that great Labrador retriever.
When my first yellow Lab was lost I went to a highly recommended breeder for my next puppy. I liked the way his dogs were taken care of and their good disposition. I chose a puppy and brought her home at the age of seven weeks.
As with all my past dogs, I spent much time bonding with and training Amy from day one. I originally picked her out of that litter because some sixth sense told me she would be an intelligent animal. Maybe it was instinct or maybe just plain luck — she turned out to be just that and more. She was easier to train than other dogs that I had owned. She paid attention, was eager to please and bonded strongly with me and my family.
Of course, Labrador retrievers are exceptionally great family dogs and hunters, and they are very people friendly. They are, however, prone to hip displacement, seizures and other minor disorders, which is why you must deal with a reliable breeder. Because Labs are such popular dogs there is high demand for them and this of course brings out unethical breeders. The difference between a $600 dog and a $2,000 dog seems like a lot but the cost over a 12- to 14-year lifespan is not that much more and is a small price to pay for a dog that’s healthy without serious issues.
Enough about Labradors and back to Amy, my last Lab. She lived to be 15 years old and was nothing but a pleasure to have as a devoted companion. She quickly learned the commands “sit,” “come,” “stay,” “OK,” “fetch” and “no.” Another command taught to her was “find it.” This was a really fun thing for her because she knew there was something I wanted her to locate and if she did it would please me enough to offer her a treat. How did she know what was to be found? Well, she learned certain phrases like “my phone,” “my boots,” “my shirt” and “my slippers.”
In fact Amy learned to get some things before I even asked, like my boots. When packing the van for camp she knew my boots had to go so she just automatically got them and put them in the van. When we got to camp she took them out and put them in the cabin without being told. She learned when I first wake up in the morning I need my pants, shirt, socks and boots and she automatically would bring them to me. Of course, knowing she would get breakfast as soon as I was dressed was an incentive!
When I brought firewood into the living room for the wood burner at home Amy would pitch right in and grab a piece. In fact if a pile of firewood was placed on the garage floor, she would keep going down the stairs and bringing up pieces until she had them all.
When the command “find it” was given, Amy didn’t always know what I wanted because it might be something she never had to find before. This is when her intelligence kicked in and she began looking with her nose, trying to find something with my scent on it. A good example: while working up in a tree on a deer stand I accidentally dropped my good pocket knife. It bounced off several branches on the way down and buried itself in the freshly fallen fall foliage. I got Amy and told her to “find it.” I’m sure she had no idea what a knife was but she put her nose to work looking for my scent on something. She ended up finding it about 10 yards from where I thought it landed on the opposite side of the tree!
I once lost my cell phone in the field and after my son drove all the way to camp to help me look for it, with the use of his phone we found it. Afterwards my son said, “Why don’t you teach Amy to find it.” So we did, right then. I showed her the phone and told her “my phone” and then laid it on the ground and told her “find my phone.” She got it and brought it to me. After a while I put her in the cabin and “dropped” that phone while riding my ATV out in the far reaches of the lawn, so as not to leave a scent trail. After a while I let Amy out and eventually told her, “find my phone,” pointing her in the general direction. She started “sweeping” the lawn with her nose until she found it.
You have already read the story about how Amy and Drummer Boy became friends and often played tag with each other. I told Amy from the beginning, when DB showed interest in becoming friends, that he was not to be harmed, and she apparently understood, as she never once in three years hurt DB.
I was lucky to have Amy for 15 years and it was difficult to lose her. A new Lab may be in my future, but I do not want to train a puppy while my Jack Russell is still with me (she has bad habits!). Kay is just over 17 and still going strong, so who knows.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.