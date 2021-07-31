We're on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it seems the birds have developed some kind of problem. So far, not much is known about how the illness is transmitted, such as from bird to bird (like the flu) or from one species to another (like malaria), or whether it's caused by a virus, bacteria, parasite or a toxic substance in the environment. But, it is known that the illness is not any of the existing, major bird diseases, such as West Nile, salmonella, avian influenza or House Finch eye disease (which it seems to resemble).
This illness has been seen mostly in common grackles, blue jays, American robins and starlings (wouldn't it be great if the illness wiped out that invasive, non-native, troublemaker!), and it seems to affect the younger birds. Signs of the disease are crusty eyes, tremors, disorientation and paralysis with difficulty standing or flying.
Birds in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania have been reported as infected, but so far there are no reports of the illness in New York state. Since mid-July it appears that the incidence of the illness may be waning. Also, no human health or domestic livestock/poultry issues have been reported.
The big concern by those of us who feed the birds is a recommendation that we take down our feeders so as not to spread whatever this is. I don't know whether that includes joyful and entertaining hummingbirds. I sure hope not, since these little guys add a lot to my life during the summer months.
Right now I'm keeping my feeders up — and keeping a very close eye on the birds using them. At the first sign of this illness, the feeders will be down.
If you are not keeping a watchful eye on your feeders, then I recommend you take them down until more is learned about this illness. There is plenty of natural food at this time of the year, so it will not be a big loss to the birds. Really, we feed the birds for our enjoyment, anyway.
In the meantime you should be keeping your feeders clean. In fact, regardless of this illness, feeders should always be kept clean to prevent the transfer of diseases between birds, as well as to humans. Moldy or decomposing seeds and hulls that accumulate on feeder trays can make birds sick. Bird droppings and other contaminants may also spread infectious bird diseases. Clean your feeders frequently, more often during times of heavy use or wet weather. To clean your feeder, take it apart and hand wash it with either soap and hot water or a weak bleach solution (no more than 1 part bleach to 9 parts water). Rinse thoroughly and allow the feeder to dry before refilling it.
This advice also applies to hummingbird feeders. Change sugar water at least every three to five days to prevent mold and deadly fermentation, and more frequently during hot weather. I only fill my feeders to the amount I see being used in those time frames. Clean feeders with hot water and a bottle brush. Don’t use soap or a detergent. You can also clean hummingbird feeders with a weak bleach solution, but make sure to rinse them thoroughly and allow them to air dry before refilling. Don’t put oil or other sticky substances around feeding ports to deter bees; you might contaminate the nectar.
As far as our grape feeders for the orioles and catbirds, they too should be cleaned often and the grape jelly replaced frequently. And, please: Do not use those feeders where a whole jar of jelly is screwed onto the feeder! Read the label on that grape jelly jar and you'll see it's supposed to be refrigerated after opening — meaning that jelly will become rancid outside in the warm summer air.
To recap, I think it's OK to keep feeders up, but be sure to keep a close eye on the health of the birds, and keep those feeders clean. If and when reports of this illness in New York state or Western New York begin to surface, then I would recommend taking the feeders down. The birds give us a lot of pleasure around our homes, but with that enjoyment comes the responsibility to keep them healthy.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
