They migrate in huge flocks and are pure white except for their wing tips, which are black. To see them massed in the sky or rising up off a field is quite an experience for the nature lover. It’s only in recent years that we’ve seen a few flocks around here and they don’t stay long.
The snow goose population has gotten out of control, actually, and that is why we are seeing more of them than ever before.
Their dramatic population increase is owed to a combination of things. First, the availability of waste grains on agricultural fields provided a vast new food supply for these birds; and then continued restrictive hunting regulations during the 1970s and 1980s allowed the population to grow while hunter harvest rates declined. Serious damage to agricultural crops, such as hay, winter wheat, barley and rye, occurs on migration and wintering areas as well. These factors resulted in a higher reproductive rate, a higher adult survival rate, and offspring that were in much better condition to survive.
The overabundance of these geese, which nest in far northern regions of North America, is harming their fragile arctic breeding habitat. The damage to the habitat is, in turn, harming the health of the geese and other bird species that depend on the tundra. Many hundreds of thousands of snow geese feeding on natural vegetation can also destroy large areas of coastal marshland during migration and wintering.
So, what has been done to address this huge population problem? Federal and state regulations were amended in the fall of 2008 to allow an additional harvest of snow geese. The daily take limit during New York’s snow geese hunting season, which lasts until April 15, is 25 birds per hunter. Electronic game calls are allowed and hunters don’t have to put plugs in their shotguns to limit the number of shells they can load.
However, snow geese are much harder to hunt than Canada geese. They travel in huge flocks for security and thus hunters have to put out hundreds of decoys in order to lure them into shooting range. That’s a difficult situation for the average hunter. Those hunting for Canada geese can get away with a much lesser decoy spread, often finding that 50 or so decoys will do the job. Another problem is when the hunters do get to shoot, a huge number of birds are educated, making them even harder to lure in another area or on another day.
Even relaxed regulations have not helped to decrease the snow goose population and another plan should be developed soon.
For wildlife observers, these masses of snow geese provide a breathtaking experience. In recent years we have been seeing some flocks in our area but nothing like can be seen in the Finger Lakes area and the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. They are arriving right now, but be warned: They do not stay long. Maybe you have another week or so if you want to see this.
Montezuma, at the north end of Cayuga Lake near Waterloo, is about a two-hour drive. The trip to this refuge is worth the time not only for the snow geese but the masses of tundra swans that pass through as well. Your chances of seeing sandhill cranes, a relative newcomer to New York state, are also much greater. There are a lot more bald eagles in the area, too. The Montezuma Audubon Center and the New York State Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area are nearby to guide you to a super wildlife adventure.
In Niagara-Orleans, the swamp is opening up after winter and there has been a good influx of geese and tundra swans. I’m seeing a lot of pintails, gadwalls, mallards and ring-necked ducks. Turkey vultures and great blue herons are showing up and I have seen a few sandhill cranes. Waterfowl is becoming more scattered in the marshes now, and with the farm fields having already been cleaned up by earlier birds they are traveling farther from the Alabama Swamp.
I suggest traveling north towards the crop fields by Lake Ontario if you are looking to see Canada geese. Many of the tundra swans have moved on but some of the trumpeter swans have shown up.
Now is the time to get out to the refuges and state Wildlife Management areas and enjoy Mother Nature’s great annual migration event.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.