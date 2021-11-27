I was driving west on Oak Orchard Ridge Road when I noticed a white spot across Route 63, up in the trees, about 200 yards from the road. Since it was still quite a distance from me, my first thought was maybe it’s an eagle, but, no. I pulled out my field glasses and saw the spot was a wad of Mylar balloons tangled in the tree tops. You know, the helium-filled balloons released into the sky to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday. The releasers never think about where those balloons will come down — no, they don’t go into space! — or the problems that they can cause to wildlife and people.
Now, I have to admit, I spend a lot of time driving around the Alabama swamp looking for nature pictures and my eyes often notice things that others don’t. And I have seen a noticeable increase of these eyesores in the marshes lately.
What problems do they cause, you ask? Well, neither latex nor Mylar breaks down readily, but when breakdown does occur it’s in very small pieces that can end up being ingested by wildlife. Wildlife can get entangled in the lines or ribbons attached to the balloons, too. In fact, balloon strings rank just behind discarded fishing lines and plastic bags in the entanglement risk that they pose to marine life.
These balloons are an unnatural eyesore in our environment and the pollution seems to be at an all time high. Letting them go up-up and away is no different than throwing your McDonald’s wrappers out your car window.
In addition, when those helium-filled balloons are set aloft and make contact with power lines, they can cause a short circuit, a power outage or a power surge. In Southern California alone, 1,128 power outages were attributed to Mylar balloons in one year.
So, do everyone a favor and find some other way to celebrate your event besides releasing balloons in to the sky.
• • •
Balloon pollution causes me to think about another thing that bothers me: Trash dumped along our roads.
We all have trash pickup now, so why do I still see full garbage bags laying along roads? No open alcoholic beverage containers are allowed in vehicles yet beer cans are one of the more common items seen along road sides.
And those idiots who dump their deer carcasses along road sides? Come on, guys, don’t you realize you just make all sportsmen look bad in the public’s eyes? With all this anti-gun and anti-hunting stuff going on, it’s the last thing we need the public to see! Plus, those dumped carcasses attract other animals or birds of prey that want to feed on the remains, and may get themselves killed in the process. Luckily it seems there are only a few lazy individuals doing that.
• • •
The other trash problem I see is all the crap left on those shooting ranges at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area. There are posted rules at each one of those four ranges stating only paper targets can be used, but I see old TV sets, wooden pallets, plastic pails, paint cans, pumpkins, old signs and just about anything else the shooters can drag out there. The posted rules say all targets, spent shell castings and litter must be removed, but there it all lays for the public to see.
Another rule states that targets must be place within 3 feet of the backstop mounds, yet I see targets set up from anywhere within 25 yards of the road out to the mounds which are 100 yards or better away. This happens because the folks using the ranges are too lazy to walk back to the mounds. The problem is that when the targets are far away from the back stop mounds, the bullets hit the ground before getting to the mounds and ricochet off the ground, headed into the air above the backstops. These bullets often end up hitting the power lines (out of sight behind the woods behind the mounds). The power line folks claim this area is one of the worst in the state for this kind of damage. And what about the folks hunting or out observing nature way behind these ranges, or the folks on the Tonawanda Indian reservation behind the ranges?
Also, I wonder, what about all the lead being deposited in the area? How much is being ingested by wildlife not only at the ranges but behind them?
These ranges are nothing but a serious danger zone — much unsafe gun handling goes on at them — not to mention a dump site, and it is only because the state Department of Environmental Conservation does not enforce its own rules. When enforcement does occur, the agency does not publicize the fact that tickets were handed out, and thus the beat goes on. I cannot understand this because if I got picked up for DWI or other law violations, my name would most likely be in the paper. Why does the DEC protect violators of its rules?
Maybe if we had fines high enough and names were publicized, then this trash problem would be curtailed somewhat.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
