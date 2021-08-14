I referenced problems on the four shooting ranges at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area in a March 2021 column and state Sen. Rob Ortt has been trying to help get those problems solved. Unsafe gun handling, failure to follow the rules (which are posted at each range), use and placement of unauthorized targets, and the messes left behind by shooters, are still problems.
Most of the people I see using these ranges are not sportsmen, they’re wannabe Rambos. A quick glance as I drive by tells me that these folks have had no gun safety instructions, nor do they appreciate having a place to shoot.
Ortt has been in contact with the state Department of Environmental Conservation about this situation, but the folks there seem to be giving him the runaround. They say they have several proposed new regulations to correct the situation. These include: “No person shall discharge firearms unless engaged in the act of hunting or trapping.” (Hey, that’s great, exactly what we need ... but then they go on to add some extras.) “1. Except that target shooting may occur in areas posted as open to such use; and 2. No person shall possess or use breakable targets, including but not limited to clay pigeons; and 3. No person shall target shoot at objects other than paper targets with a safe and sufficient earthen or other suitable backstop.”
Eliminating the discharge of firearms except when hunting or trapping is great and this should be a straightforward policy: No target shooting on Wildlife Management areas.
But then there’s that first exception. There’s already “an area posted as open to such use” and that’s the problem! As for the second exception, “no breakable targets, including but not limited to clay pigeons,” that rule is already posted on signs at all of the ranges. Nobody is paying attention to those posted signs except to shoot them! Ditto for the third exception, “no shooting at objects other than paper targets.”
One of the other rules posted at each range mandates that targets be placed within three feet of the earth backstop. That’s so bullets go into the backstop and not flying off into the clear blue yonder. This rule is one of the most often broken, and the potential consequences are the most dangerous. When individuals place their targets way forward of the backstop, the bullets ricochet off the ground behind the target and are often sent flying above the backstop, into the power lines or the reservation behind that area. Folks do this because they are too lazy to walk back to the backstop, or they are just too stupid to understand what they are doing wrong.
So, the rules are posted at each range but unfortunately they are not enforced. Only two Forest Rangers patrol the area (I’ve heard it suggested that DEC Conservation Officers can’t police it?!) and the rangers’ hands are full with other counties that have to be patrolled as well. When those rangers are in the area they do a great job enforcing the rules, but they can’t be there all the time.
Many other unsafe things go on at those ranges, courtesy of clueless individuals. One of the rules is “no shooting before noon” yet I see that happening. I worry for the guy who thinks that, since there is no shooting until noon, he is safe to do a little nature walking behind the ranges. There’s no target shooting allowed during hunting season, either, yet I see it occurring, and I’m concerned for the utility workers who maintain the lines back there.
Recently the marsh opposite those shooting ranges was drained to rejuvenate it. This of course drew in a lot of shore birds, which in turn drew an influx of birders to check out the area. Well, some of these shooters don’t just shoot at the ranges, they turn 180 degrees and shoot at stuff across the road, that is, the marsh. It’s obvious from the condition of the road signs.
“New” rules are not needed at the ranges, enforcement of the existing rules is. If the DEC can’t enforce the rules, then let’s shut down the ranges before someone gets hurt!
• • •
Here is another concern about the DEC: How come they will not give up the names of conservation violators for publication? If you or I get picked up for DWI or illegal drug usage, our names will be in the paper — but if we get caught shooting a deer out of season or taking over the limit on some game, they won’t be. I used to get those reports to put in The Great Outdoors periodically, thinking that sometimes the embarrassment is more discouraging than the fine, but no more. When I ask DEC top supervisors why not, they will only say it’s a directive from Albany.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
