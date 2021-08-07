We have all had problems with various wildlife around our home or bird feeders. Many folks put a lot of effort into having a garden or a beautiful flower bed only to have something “attack” it. Many of us love feeding birds and thus have placed feeders close to our houses only to have unwanted species show up. There are some things you can do to prevent such problems, but some creatures are almost impossible to discourage.
Let’s start with those agile squirrels, which can be fun to watch but soon become a real problem as they devour large amounts of expensive bird seed, discourage birds from visiting and chew holes in the feeders. I love watching squirrels but because my home is in woods they become overpowering. They have an uncanny way of figuring out how to get up to your feeder, by jumping from surrounding trees or your house, or climbing the pole that the feeder is on.
The first thing to do is get that feeder on a small-diameter metal pole and install a cone-type guard just below the feeder. This guard should be at least 18 inches in diameter. I have seen alternative guards made from a large pizza pan, a plastic salad bowl, two-liter soda bottles and plastic pipe. This set-up should be placed at least 20 feet away from any tree, bush or building from which those guys can “spring” onto your feeder.
I use a four-foot piece of 1-3/4-inch pipe and drive it about three feet into the ground where the feeder is a safe distance from these four-legged acrobats. Then I put a 1-inch pipe, about eight feet long, inside the bigger pipe. At the top end of the 1-inch pipe I have a “T” fitting through which I drive a four-foot section of a tree sapling, leaving a few feet of the sapling sticking out on both ends. This gives me a place to hang the bird feeder, a suet feeder, a grape feeder and even a hummingbird feeder. I use a pole with a homemade hook on the end to put up and take down the feeders.
Now you can feed the birds and not the squirrels, but you still get to watch those squirrels as they clean up the spilled bird seed. This system has worked for me for many years; the squirrels don’t give me any problems. It also prevents raccoons from getting to your feeder, and even deer if the feeder is up high enough.
There are commercial bird feeders that are constructed of durable metal, as well as baffles that close when a squirrel gets on the feeder, but be prepared to pay a good price for them.
One other thing with squirrels: if there is any way they can chew a hole in your house to gain access, then they will, so nearby limbs and bushes should be eliminated. Old houses constructed of wood are, of course, the most susceptible.
Deer can really raise heck with flower beds and they are hard to discourage, especially in the middle of the night. I have noticed in recent years that the deer are really honing in on populated areas at night to feed on all the flowers, bushes, fresh grass and home gardens. A high plastic fence could prevent some of this, but most folks don’t want to look at such a fence, especially around their flower beds. Another alternative is to have a free roaming dog and an invisible fence. Hanging flags, CDs and the like works for a while, but then critters get used to them.
Rats and mice are attracted to seeds beneath feeders and can be hard to control. Periodic cleanup of spilled seed below the feeder is a good idea. Setting rat traps in a container (something the squirrels can’t get into) is another possible solution. Cats would solve the problem, for sure, but they also like to catch birds, and feral cats are the worst. Bells on the collars of cats to alert the birds has mixed results, as the cats learn to move without ringing the bells. In the end, outside cats are bad for birds, period.
Hawks such as sharp shins can be a real downer for birds, but there’s not much to be done about them except going out and scaring them off on a regular basis.
Then there are the larger birds that many people don’t want using their feeders, such as starlings, grackles and doves. There are some clever feeders that use size to exclude some birds and allow others. Some have feeder ports that automatically shut when a heavy bird alights, and some are enclosed by wide mesh that allows small birds to enter while stopping the larger ones. Some have small perches by the feeding ports that don’t allow larger bird to perch.
Keeping unwanted pests at bay around the bird feeders and flower beds can be a headache, but remember: we created the problems!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
