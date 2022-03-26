Last week in the The Great Outdoors I shared information about snow geese and mentioned that we usually don't see many in this area, as most are migrating farther west through the Cayuga Lake area. After I wrote that, a flock of about 1,000 snow geese stopped over to feed in a corn field in Niagara County near Lake Ontario. I contacted a friend, who enjoys my wild outdoor adventures, and we headed up to that field.
We sat in my vehicle watching the "snows" move around the field for some time, just marveling at their appearance. Periodically a small group would take flight and move elsewhere in the field. I'm always excited to watch Canada geese landings, and more so with snows. Some moved closer to us as they fed, and that guaranteed me some good images. Then, after a while, the snows farther back “jumped” and the sky was full of geese.
We could not determine what spooked the birds. Maybe a coyote or a dog had wandered in from the backside of the field and we couldn't see that because of a little ridge between us. Anyway, we left when they did, glad we had taken the time to seek them out.
• • •
Last week I also mentioned that a trip to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, to see the masses of these snow geese passing through, was worth the two-hour drive. Well, I took my own advice on March 17th and headed that way.
My friend and I had planned on going the week before, because there were reports of a lot of them in that area, and I know they can be here today and gone tomorrow; but weather conditions were not the best, so we delayed our trip — and I worried we might miss the big event.
On a Thursday morning we headed down the Thruway towards the refuge. It was a nice trip and we got to look into a beautiful sunrise on the way. (Not so beautiful once the sun got high in the sky and our eyes!) We got off the I-90 at Waterloo and on to Route 318, which took us to Route 20 east and eventually to Montezuma. We went to the visitor center and headquarters, but they were shut down. I later learned that they really didn't open until April 1. However, part of the visitor center was open, so we were able to get some maps of the area.
We then headed toward the Audubon Center, which is north of the refuge in Savannah (on Route 89), first stopping for a quick look at the muck land flats off Route 31 east of 89. There were a lot of snows out there, but not as many as I had hoped for. Maybe they left the muck land at day break to feed in the surrounding farm land.
We continued on to the Audubon Center where we hoped to get some maps and tips on where the snow geese were feeding. After receiving both, we headed back to Montezuma headquarters seeking more information.
Just as we arrived there, a pickup branded U.S. Fish and Wildlife pulled up to my vehicle. It was the refuge manager Bill Stewart, who I had met years earlier while he was the assistant manager. Bill's a very helpful fellow who really knows his stuff — and he said those muck lands off Route 31 were our best bet.
The Montezuma refuge has a three-mile, one-way wildlife drive that traverses the edge of the Main Pool. You can pull off anywhere along the way but you must stay in your vehicle (remember what I'm always preaching about staying in your vehicle when observing or photographing wildlife). There are various designated viewing areas where you can get out of your vehicle but, of course, you can't wander around.
The wildlife drive and visitor center are closed until April 1, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the many great marshes until then. The visitor center, which is handicapped-accessible, overlooks the south end of the Main Pool where geese, shovelers, ringneck and mallard ducks are within easy viewing. There are various observation towers on the refuge and you should take advantage of those.
If you go to the muck lands on Route 31, remember that is all private land. There are some higher roadways that go out into these flooded fields, but they are off limits to the public. There is, however, a nice pull-over spot for public observation about halfway through that area. Your best bet is to stop by the visitor center and pick up some maps, which give a lot of great information about the various areas of the refuge as well as the wildlife.
So, did my friend and I ever get to see a large mass of snow geese? Yes!
After visiting with Bill, we headed back to the muck land, and apparently many more snows had returned to the area after we looked the first time. I was hoping for a massive “jump” of them for a great photo and had even been sending “mental messages” to a nearby eagle to take a swing over the flats and spook the snows into the air. No eagle and no jump, so we were just pulling out when ... they jumped. What a sight and sound! I quickly got into position and caught some of that event with my camera, as the snows rose and fell and circled.
What a great ending to a day at the Montezuma refuge.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
