The peak of the beautiful fall foliage display is on its way and it seems everyone wants to photograph this event. With everyone carrying a camera in their back pocket now it is very convenient to take pictures, but does a smart phone give you the best results?
It all depends on what you are looking for, spectacular shots or just pictures. I, of course, am a photography nut, going out with my camera on an almost daily basis. I want to capture the beauty that I see, not necessarily what the camera sees.
So what are the ingredients of spectacular shots and can you get them with that new smart phone, or do you need a fancy camera?
I have no real experience with smart phone cameras (I still have a old flip phone!) and use a good digital camera and several good lenses because they give me a lot of flexibility. I believe I can do much more with my outfit than could be done with a good smart phone.
I pride myself in taking good wildlife shots and have a middle-of-the-road outfit for serious wildlife photography. When folks look at my images they say “you must have a very expensive camera and big lens,” but it is really like winning the Indianapolis 500 race. You can have the most expensive and fastest race car on the track but if you don’t know how to use it you never get anywhere, and the same applies to photography. I see some very expensive camera outfits out there in the great outdoors these days but a quick look often tells me many operators are not even close to getting the potential from them.
First, are you setting your camera on an auto mode? For the most part today’s cameras do a fantastic job in auto modes but my thought is I’m letting the camera make all the decisions and so it takes away from my satisfaction if the camera gets a great shot, not me. I sometimes use one of these auto modes but only to get me in the ball park and then I switch back to manual and adjust for what I want to show. I want to capture the beauty that I see, not what the camera sees, because often times we don’t see things the same way.
I know smart phones have image stabilization and my lenses do, too, probably better than yours; and in the images I can often see the difference between a hand-held camera and one that has been on a sturdy rest. In the case of wildlife shots you can’t always get as close as you want, but if you have a very sharp image you can enlarge it quite a bit and still have a great picture. Holding a smart phone or camera out in front of you at arm’s length, looking at the LCD screen while you shoot, is not going to give you that.
Time of day has a lot to do with the quality of the image, too. Take a picture of something early or late in the day and compare it to the same picture taken at mid-day and you will understand what I’m telling you.
Photography is all about light (and understanding it). Just as the time of day is important so is the direction that light is coming from. It is also an advantage to know what the various types of lighting do to your photos. Bright sun can be great sometimes but at other times an overcast day can be better; it all depends on what you are photographing and what you want to show. Fall foliage can really be enhanced by the morning or evening sunlight but there are many times when an overcast day will give better results.
Understanding your camera settings can also give you better results. Are you using a fast shutter speed to freeze the action or aid your unsteadiness? How about your ISO (film speed)? A high ISO will give you faster shutter speeds at lower light conditions but at the price of a grainier (blurrier) photo.
Most cameras have settings for different light types such as sun, shade and flash. Don’t forget to use the correct setting — and experiment once in a while, which may give you some unique results.
Patience is an important part of photography, especially while you’re waiting for the right light conditions. I like to go up to Lake Ontario around Point Breeze to catch some nice sunsets, since this is where you get a last-minute, unblocked view of the sun and the possible colors that come with it. I frequently get my best sunset shots after the sun has set and everyone has left, sometimes half an hour later. Stick around. Sometimes waiting until the light is just right will bring out the fall foliage better too.
A side note on patience: It is very important in wildlife photography, too. Recently I spent almost two hours with one particular great egret that allowed me to get within 20 yards of him. He eventually accepted me as part of his world and continued on with the business of making a living. By sticking with him I got a ton of great shots of him hunting and catching minnows, preening his extended wings and many other things that others often miss.
So, you can let the camera make all the decisions and take what you get, or make some more satisfying images that really show what you saw. Sometimes the camera sees stuff differently than I do and sometimes I see things differently than the camera does. Good photos come from learning how to balance those two things.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.