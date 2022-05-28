I moved to the town of Shelby in 1985 and of course I took to the “Alabama swamp” right away, considering my addiction to nature photography. I spent a lot of time roaming the swamp and then one year I spotted what I thought was an albino great blue heron. A closer look proved me wrong; it was a big white bird that looked like a heron but one I had never seen before. Years went by and I saw more and more of them. Today they are quite common and are nesting in the marshes.
The great egret is also known as a great white heron. He is pure white with an orange bill that gets dark on the top as he matures. His legs are very long and black with huge feet that help support him while wading. During the breeding season, a neon green patch of skin appears between his eye and beak and he grows long plumes (feathers) from his back that hang along his sides and tail; the plumes are spread out from the body as a mating display.
The great egret weighs only about two pounds even though it looks larger with its 4-1/2-foot wing span and bright white color. Immature birds and non-breeding adults have no plumes and their bills and legs are duller. Their flight is a slow beat at a relatively slow speed (20 to 30 mph) and the neck is pulled back in an S-curve. Great egrets usually don’t breed until they are 2 years old.
Those long, beautiful plumes are what got this bird in trouble back in the late 19th century as the ladies of the time prized these feathers for their hats. The fad almost drove the great egret to extinction. The great egret’s downward spiral continued even after it was given protection, due to habitat loss and human disturbances. Eventually the bird started to recover and moved northward. That’s why we can now enjoy its beauty and grace in our backyard.
The great egret’s diet consists of fish, frogs and crayfish but it will hunt reptiles, snakes, snails, mice, insects and small birds. It hunts in shallow waters, standing as it looks for movement in the water and then striking with that long, sharp beak. Often great egrets wade along slowly, trying to make their prey move by the action of those big feet. I have also seen them spread those big wings as they move about with the apparent intention of spooking their prey into moving.
Great egrets build nests of sticks in trees in flooded areas and they nest in colonies, which provides more security for them. Eggs are laid at two- to three-day intervals (resulting in different size young in the same nest) and the average clutch consists of three to five blue-green eggs. Both parents share incubation duties and the eggs hatch in 23 to 28 days with the chicks taking their first flight between 43 and 49 days after hatching. Competition for food between the older and younger chicks is fierce; the older (larger) chicks typically monopolize the food while the smaller ones starve when not enough food is delivered to the nest.
Great egrets have a very high mortality rate in their first year (particularly during the nesting and fledgling period). Those that survive can live 10 to 20 years or more, although the average lifespan is about five years.
Recently I spent a few hours laying on a marsh dike, where the water was being drawn down to rejuvenate the marsh, with the intention of getting some good flight shots of these birds and catching them in the act of obtaining some snacks. The low water level had attracted 50 to 75 of these beautiful birds and the lighting was perfect for my photo adventure. A few great blue herons, some sandpipers and an occasional goose family provided entertainment while I waited for the egrets to perform for me. A bald eagle even flew over and gave me a few great shots. Although it was difficult for this old photographer to get up off the ground after being there for two hours (surrounded by a lot of goose crap!) I left with a smile on my face.
Great egrets are easy to spot because of those brilliant white feathers and they can be found scattered around the marshes. Take the time to search them out. I think you will be glad you did after seeing their beauty. Please keep you distance and don’t disturb them, so that others can also observe them.
If you want to photograph them at a closer range, learn to become one with the environment (wear camouflage and blend in, or get set up in a blind of some kind). I like to get to a potential good photographing site very early and wait (usually at least an hour) for the subject matter to get comfortable with me being there. This waiting time isn’t a loss as you get to see many of nature’s neat things.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
