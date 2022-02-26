Recently I’ve fielded quite a few calls and emails about the possibility of spring coming early, because folks have been seeing robins lately. I hate to discourage anyone’s hopes, but truth be known not all robins head south for the winter. We are used to seeing them hopping around on lawns looking for worms and insects, but that is impossible here in the winter, due to the frozen ground and snow covering. So, how do the robins that stay here survive?
They of course abandon their normal feeding grounds and head to bushy areas where they search out small fruits and berries left on shrubs and trees (which is why we don’t see them much in the winter). Hawthorn berries, crab apples, chokecherries, juniper, honeysuckle and sumac are some of their favorites. Often times I will see small groups of robins as I pass through bushy areas in the Alabama Swamp. Robins also are very nomadic this time of the year, so you may see them one day and not much at other times.
Normally robins don’t eat seeds, so don’t expect them to show up at your bird feeders. But they do like meal worms, chopped apples and soft raisins if you offer them.
When the temperatures really head down hill, robins seek shelter in bushes, thick trees (like evergreens) and maybe even near buildings. They fluff up all those feathers, which makes for a very insulating “coat,” and they keep those feathers preened with oil from their glands to help rain and snow slide off them.
Another member of the same family as the robin that we may see in winter is the bluebird. Like the robin, many bluebirds head south but some do remain here. They are a beautiful sight on our snow-covered environment and many people who like to see them put out meal worms for them. Doing this during the fall will condition bluebirds to come to your feeder in winter. They too search out small fruits, berries and hibernating insects. In fact I sometimes see them feeding on poison ivy berries. If you can get a few visiting your bird feeding area during winter it will put a spark in those dreary days!
• • •
Speaking of unusual visitors around the bird feeder during winter, there are several that we really don’t want around because they will eat those other birds that give us enjoyment.
A number of folks have contacted me this winter about the sudden disappearance and later reappearance of birds around the feeder. There are several small hawks that will pick up on the gathering of birds around feeders and this is often the reason for the sudden disappearance of song birds.
The sharp-shinned hawk is a bit bigger than a kestrel hawk, which we often see in open areas along the roads where they hunt small mammals such as mice and voles. The cooper’s hawk is bigger than the sharp-shinned hawk and looks similar. The goshawk is bigger yet and much fiercer than his smaller cousins.
I have never had a problem with any of these hawks picking up on the fact that my bird feeders are a great snack bar for them. However, recently I glanced out my bathroom window one morning and there sat a juvenile cooper’s hawk on a wood duck nesting box near the house. Of course I rushed downstairs to get my camera and rushed back up to the bathroom! The temperature was in the single digits, so I didn’t go outside, I just slowly — very slowly — cranked open a side window. The hawk wasn’t spooked, until I made another very slow attempt to get my camera pointed out the window at him. I got lucky and got some great shots of this character before he took off around the corner to my bird feeder. I’ve seen him several times since, but there’s been no sign of him nailing one of “my” birds.
Another bird that could cause problems around your feeder is the screech owl. Yes I know they are night time hunters but they get active before it is completely dark. I have a number of wood duck nesting boxes surrounding my house in the woods, and this little owl will often roost in one during the day and will sometimes actually nest in one. When I clean out the nesting boxes in late winter, before the woodies show up, I often find feathers in them. They’re a sign Mr. Screech Owl brought back a small bird to eat it. Often times the feathers belonged to a cardinal, the late visitor at the bird feeder that sets itself up to be Screech’s easy evening snack.
Having birds around during the winter gives many people a lot of enjoyment. Some birds, not so much — but we all have to eat.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.