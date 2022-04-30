I have been getting a lot of calls and emails about the new bird flu that has been going around. People want to know: “Should I take my bird feeders down?” “Can I get it from handling my bird feeders?” “Is it going to wipe out our song birds?”
First of all, domestic fowl — birds raised for their meat — are the main type of birds being infected with this disease. Chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese are the main concerns here; the chicken industry already has taken a big hit. Supposedly song birds are not nearly as susceptible to this type of virus, so we probably can keep our bird feeders up for the time being. Many of us feed the wild birds because we enjoy watching them. In the winter we provide food for the birds in a stressful time, but in summer bird feeding is really just for our pleasure.
I have a bird feeder hanging 20 feet from my living room windows and I go through about 250 pounds of sunflower seeds every year. My addiction to nature photography and my love of watching birds demand this. The feeder I use is a large tube that holds about six pounds of black-oil sunflower seeds and during winter the birds consume a tube-ful every day. I feed the birds during summer, too, but on a more limited basis. I’ll fill the feeder and then let it go for several days with no refills. This causes the birds to disperse and look for other natural food sources. Eventually a few birds return to find the feeder filled again, the call “Doug’s feeder is full!” is broadcast across the countryside and many of the birds return. This saves me a few bucks and it also keeps the birds from congregating too much should some kind of disease break out.
My suggestion to those of you who want to know if they need to stop feeding the birds is: No. Follow my way and you should be OK. Keep an eye out for sick-looking birds, though, and if you see any, take down the feeder.
• • •
Chicken farming for meat and eggs has taken a big hit from this bird flu, which has resulted in the high prices we are seeing for the meat and eggs. It may even get worse as chicken farms are killing off their birds by the thousands to try to contain the disease.
Midwestern states are taking the biggest hit and some wild game birds, such as geese, are being affected. Wild waterfowl can carry and shed the virus without symptoms; other birds may become severely ill and die. Raptors such as eagles, hawks and owls are also showing up with bird flu now.
In some of those midwestern states the recommendation is to take down bird feeders and bird baths.
In New York, a few cases of bird flu have shown up in domestic poultry, mostly in the eastern part of the state (it seems like a lot of bad things come out of that part of our state). There have been a couple of reported cases in Western New York, one in Orleans County and another in Monroe County.
My concern is with the bird that symbolizes our country, the bald eagle. He was almost lost once due to our use of chemicals but we regrouped and the bald eagle finally got a great comeback. However, since its numbers are good again, we have slacked off on guarding its welfare. State and federal conservation outfits are not installing predator guards in their nesting trees. Recent surveys, covering 38 states, tell us that 47% of eagles have lead poisoning, which causes low or no reproduction and eventually death. Now with this new virus, it looks like eagles are in for some hard times. The local nest at Cayuga did not produce this year, even though I witnessed breeding on several occasions. Was this a result of lead poisoning or the new bird flu?
• • •
I do think it is safe to continue filling your bird feeders but, again, keep an eye out for sick birds and “cut them off” from food for a couple of days each week to force them to disperse and not concentrate in one area. Be sure to report sick-looking birds to the DEC, too.
The new bird flu is not supposed to affect humans (the few cases reported were folks working at chicken factories) but to be on the safe side I recommend wearing disposable gloves and washing up well after you clean or refill your bird feeders.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
