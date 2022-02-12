Our national bird, the bald eagle, was on the brink of extinction over much of the eastern United States. In 1976 there was only one pair of eagles nesting in New York state (at Hemlock Lake) and they were not reproducing. The reason for this lack of reproduction was the same throughout the country: DDT had become a commonly used insecticide and was getting into the wildlife food chain. This chemical does not kill birds but it causes them to lay eggs with very fragile shells, and during incubation the eggs were being broken. Alongside the bald eagle, birds such as the golden eagle, osprey, great blue heron, brown pelican, white pelican and peregrine falcon were also experiencing reproduction failures.
A thin egg shell resulted in a serious problem for predatory birds, which tend to live a long time and thus accumulate a great deal of this DDT over time. DDT was banned almost totally in the United States in 1972 but of course there is still some illegal use of it; and, unfortunately, tropical countries became dumping grounds for unsafe pesticides that are now banned here. Some migrating birds travel to these tropical areas, such as the black-crowned night heron, and then bring the pesticides back to us and the local wildlife food chain.
So, with New York state's bald eagle population numbers falling rapidly, the state Department of Environmental Conservation put together a program to see if they could get around the problem. The program, known as "hacking," was led by Peter Nye of the Endangered Species Unit and another DEC biologist, Mike Allen. They got unfledged eaglets from nests mostly from Alaska, where DDT had not affected them, and raised the eaglets to the flight stage in specially elevated cages in three areas of the state — Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge near Seneca Lake, the Adirondacks and the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area. The project ran from 1976 to 1989 and about 200 eaglets were fledged, resulting in the establishment of about 10 breeding pairs. (It takes five years for an eagle to mature to the breeding stage).
The fourth nest established from this hacking project was at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Eventually a video camera was placed above the nest and the eagle activities were relayed to refuge headquarters and put on TVs in the lobby so the public could observe the whole nesting period. It was a great project and drew thousands of visitors to headquarters to witness the nesting process. Unfortunately the camera quit working years ago and the present manager has not replaced it.
So how are our eagles doing now? In 2017 it was estimated that there were close to 500 nesting sites in New York state! The bald eagle has been taken off the Endangered Species List and is classified as "threatened" now. There are about a dozen nests locally and it is now common for the public to see an eagle.
Breeding populations are increasing but they are still faced with many threats such as human disturbance, contaminated food, land development, and collision with trains, vehicles, towers, wind turbines and electrical lines. One of my concerns is that neither the state nor the federal folks are putting predator guards on nest trees anymore. The raccoon population is high and no one is trapping them much, so their population is high and they are great nest robbers. Also, the fisher is expanding its range on this end of the state and they are also great climbers; I can foresee them posing a problem to eagle nesting too.
Eagles add to their nests every year and they can get huge. The first nest on the Iroquois refuge got so big it actually caused the whole tree to go down in a wind storm. The eagles begin working on their nests in early fall and then back off as winter comes in. This month they will start reinforcing the nests and will lay eggs by the end of February or the beginning of March. It takes 35 days for the eggs to hatch (usually one or two but sometimes three eggs) and 10 to 12 weeks before the eaglets leave the nest.
Nest building and incubation are critical times for eagles and folks need to give them plenty of space. As a reminder, you don't sneak up on an eagle! He has terrific eyes and is aware of you long before you even think about getting a close-up picture. Give the eagles plenty of room when observing them. You don't want to be responsible for a nest failure — or have me catch you harassing them.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
