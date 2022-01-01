There has been a lot of calls and emails asking 'where are all my birds' or 'where are the cardinals?' Well we have had a pretty mild winter so far and the wild birds have been able to find a lot of their natural food. Thus they are not visiting our feeders as much. As far as the cardinals, I just started seeing them around my feeder and have not heard of their numbers being down for any reason. I think once that cold, winter weather moves in we will be seeing them more frequently.
There are some other things that could be keeping birds from your feeders – a cat, maybe yours or a neighbor's. You may not be seeing him but they are very good at keeping a low profile around bird feeders waiting for that moment to attack. For the life of me I don't understand why we have to license our dogs and keep them under control but cats don't have to be. Problem is they are great hunters and do take a lot of birds. Birds usually know when a cat is lurking nearby and will avoid the area.
There are some things that have helped me around my feeder and maybe they can help your enjoyment of your bird feeder too.
First is the modification of the tube feeder which I prefer because it usually keeps the larger birds like blue jays and doves at bay because it is hard for them to perch on those short perches by each feeding hole. Many sunflower seeds are accidentally dropped to the ground by feeding birds and if they are not eaten by ground feeding birds right away they get wet and then moldy. To catch these seeds I have fastened a platform to the bottom of the feeder. A square piece of hardware cloth (¼ inch mesh) 15 to 20 inches in diameter is fastened to the bottom of the feeder. Using a pair of pliers the edges can be turned up somewhat to prevent the seeds from blowing off. This mesh not only catches those falling seeds but also allows air to flow around the seeds so they don't mold before being consumed. Any empty shells left on the mesh can be removed when you fill the feeder.
Another good idea is to use only black oil sunflower seeds. The birds we like to watch (cardinals, chickadees, titmouses, finches, flickers and woodpeckers) like these seeds best. Those mixed bird seed mixtures are often poor choices as they have seeds that attract birds we don't want to see or help out like starlings and English sparrows. Also they contain a low content the good seeds like sunflower seeds. Brought in larger bags sunflower seeds are not that expensive for what you are getting.
Squirrels are often a big problem around feeders as they seem to manage to figure out a way to get to the feeder no matter what you do. This leads to a great lost of seeds very quickly and they will often destroy your feeder. I live in the woods and so have all kinds of squirrels. The ones in my woods tell the ones that live in the woods across the road about the bonanza of food over at my place and that woods runs the whole length of the block so you can imagine the number of these guys that show up ! I solved my squirrel problem years ago by putting a 1 1/4 inch pipe about six foot high in the ground that could not be reached by jumping from another tree. A “T” pipe fitting was placed on the top and a sapling just the right diameter was driven into it so about a foot or two sticks out both side of that fitting. A screw is placed on the very end of each side and left sticking up about an inch to prevent the wind from blowing the feeders off this horizon bar. The feeder is place on one side and a suet cage on the other. A pole, with a hook on the end, is used to put up and take down the feeders. Of course the squirrels could climb up that pipe but a “cone guard” placed on the pipe about four foot from the ground prevents that. If you can't make one yourself they can usually be brought at stores that sell bird feeders. In the end there are a lot of squirrels entertaining me but they are all on the ground picking up the seeds dropped by the birds.
Blue jays are beautiful but they can really make a mess kicking sunflowers seeds out of a feeder. A few are OK but if you get large numbers then a cage of chicken wire around the outside of the feeder leaving enough room for the smaller birds to work around the inside of it to feed. You have to have a top and bottom on it too. Some of the blue jays figure out how to squeeze through the wire but it discourages most of them so they feed on the seeds that have fallen on the ground.
It is tempting to put old bread out for the birds but don't do it. It offers them no nourishment and it only attracts undesirable birds like house sparrows and starlings.
I think these tips will help you enjoy more birds and solve some of the problems with feeding wild birds. Now that winter is setting in those cardinals and other desirable birds should be showing up, just be patience and keep the feeder full !
And have a happy New Year!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.