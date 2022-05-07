It is a very handsome and unique bird and fortunately it is common in this area. Although the female has her colorful spots, it is the male that “knocks your socks off.”
The male wood duck has a crested or hooded head that is a mix of iridescent green and purple. This crest has two white lines, one starting behind the eye and the other starting from the base of the bill, both running to the rear of the hood. This is all set off by a white neck and throat patch with two finger-like projections on the neck and face.
The bill is also very striking with its various colors and patterns. There is a white patch on the top and a red vertical area along the base with a thin yellow band that separates the bill from the rest of the head. The head is set off with brilliant red eyes.
The next feature that catches your eye is the yellowish-gold patch on either side of the bird. It consists of finely barred feathers whose ends are bordered with black tips with white bars running through them forming a dark border outline. Between this patch and the chestnut colored chest with its white-specked spots there are two vertical bands, one white and the other black.
The back is covered with dark iridescent feathers. The ends of the primary wing feathers also add to the “painted” look when they stick out against the darker back feathers.
A very interesting ability that this duck has is to perch easily in tree branches. This of course aids its nesting habit — using tree cavities — and helps explain its name.
Although the wood duck is a common bird now, it was in very serious decline starting in the early 1900s, due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. Hunters finally realized that they were going to lose this duck and in 1916 laws were passed to protect and regulate hunting of these birds.
However, habitat loss was also a big factor in their decline. The tree cavities that they used to nest in were being lost to logging. It takes 50 years or so for a tree to get enough girth for the proper size cavity, and if a tree was this size, had cavities or was hollow, it was cut down to make room for more valuable trees.
In 1936 special man-made nesting boxes were placed in the marshes for wood ducks and they were readily accepted. Problem was, raccoons quickly learned these boxes were a great source of duck meat and eggs. Eventually the entrance hole was narrowed to only allow a wood duck to squeeze in; that helped keep most raccoons out. Guards were also placed below the boxes to prevent raccoons from getting to the boxes.
As a result of these man-made boxes and self-imposed regulation by hunters, wood ducks made a tremendous comeback and the birds are once again common.
The female lays eight to 15 eggs in the nesting box (one per day) and it takes approximately 28 to 31 days for them to hatch. The young ducks are ready to leave the nesting cavity within 24 hours, as soon as the female flies down to the ground and calls to her ducklings. One by one they will climb to the cavity opening and jump out. They are very light and fluffy and survive this plunge to the ground with no problem. I video-recorded this event one year as ducklings leapt out of a nesting box near the top of my barn. They landed on the cement pad by the front of the door, no worse off for the hard landing, and rushed off to be with Ma.
Sometimes two females will lay eggs in the same nesting box with one usually taking over the responsibility of incubation. I once had a nesting box where 28 eggs were lain. I monitored them closely and was ready with my camera when they hatched and leapt from the box. Guess what? All 28 eggs hatched and they all successfully left the nest to have Ma lead them off to the safety of the marsh. I have witnessed times when these “dump nests” (two females laying eggs in the same cavity) didn’t hatch out, though, because no one incubated them.
If you would like to see this event and you are near a pond or marsh, you can put up a nesting box this coming winter for next spring. However, be it on a tree or metal pole, you must put a good predator guard underneath the box so that raccoons can’t get to it. Metal sheeting can be used on a tree; a heavy plastic cone works on a pole. Raccoons are very good at this, so either put up a guard or don’t put up a nesting box!
Every year the box should be cleaned out during winter and about three inches of fresh wood shavings put in it. Even if you don’t get to see the “airborne rangers” leaping from the box, the sight of the colorful male accompanying the female during the egg laying period is well worth the effort.
Speaking of birds ... get those oriole and hummingbird feeders up, they will be here shortly!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
