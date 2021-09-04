Last week I started a story about a wild grouse that befriended me at my camp in the Southern Tier back in the early 2000s. Our relationship continued for three years and so I cannot relay to you the many adventures that I experienced with this bird, but here are a few.
My faithful Lab, Amy, always went to camp with me and of course I couldn’t keep her in the cabin all the time just because DB (short for Drummer Boy) was around. So I slowly got them used to each other. Amy was a very smart Lab and quickly learned that DB was a friend, not to be harmed and, like me, not a threat.
Amy would go with me as I pruned apple trees, scouted or cut firewood. The two of us would head into the woods with DB in tow. Now, I know you don’t want to believe this, but I have pictures to prove it: Amy and DB would actually play together as I worked. Amy would chase DB around the brush a bit and bark at him and then DB would chase her (he didn’t bark, though!).
Of course Amy played the game and ran a short distance from him before chasing him again. DB would even jump up and smack Amy in the butt with his wings and feet. Twice Amy got over-excited and gently grabbed DB and pinned him to the ground but released him when I yelled “no”.
This didn’t seem to bother DB much as they would eventually start playing again. I myself had grabbed DB several times and although he didn’t like it, he didn’t leave when he was released.
Me running the chainsaw didn't bother DB in the least, either. He would sit right on the log that I was cutting and I would have to keep “pushing” him along the log when I was ready to make the next cut.
If my neighbor showed up, it was no problem for DB, but if he had his dog with him DB would leave quickly, flying over to the big pines in the ravine.
After a bad experience with a hawk one time, DB did not cross the open field to get to my cabin, but if I went over to the woods to work or over by the ravine and called him, he appeared quite quickly. Periodically DB didn't show up for a few “visits” and when this happened I was always worried some predator got him, but eventually he would show up and follow me.
DB seemed to be under foot all the time but never really got in my way. If I was scouting for deer signs he'd tag along, seemingly curious about what I was doing.
Drummer Boy was with us for about three years before he was lost to a feral cat, but this is not the end of my great grouse adventure. Guess you'll have to tune in again next week to learn what happened next.
• • •
Recently a coyote attacked a woman in the Albion area. She lives out in the country and has a large wooded area behind her house. About two weeks ago she went out to get her dog from the backyard in the evening and was attacked. When the coyote grabbed her arm, her dog came to the rescue and got the coyote off her, but it grabbed her again, this time by one leg, as she tried to get back to the house. The coyote was eventually driven off by the dog. Conservation officers came and checked the woods behind her house and found what looked like a coyote den, but no coyotes.
This is out of character for a coyote, who usually keeps a low profile and avoids people. The behavior suggests that the animal had rabies and the woman is now receiving a series of shots to combat that.
Coyote numbers are increasing in this area and so there will be more conflicts with them. More on this animal in the future, but for now — avoid coyotes and any other animal that is acting abnormal, and report any conflicts or concerns to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The numbers to call in Orleans County are (585) 735-6963 and (585) 441-4015.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
