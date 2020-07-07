It was an unusually busy Fourth of July week for North Tonawanda High School students Simon Griskonis IV and Anthony Swann.
While their friends were eating hot dogs and enjoying the warm weather, Griskonis and Swann were being sought after this past weekend for interviews by members of the local media, including yours truly.
For those who may not recognize their names, Griskonis and Swann are the two boys who intervened on July 1 when they saw a group of girls assaulting another girl on the North Tonawanda High School athletic field.
A video of the incident that made the rounds on social media and local television news media showed the group of girls hitting, punching and kicking the female victim who has now been identified as a middle school-aged girl.
On Friday, North Tonawanda Police announced that charges would be followed against the aggressors and the case has been referred to family court. Capt. Thomas Krantz said police finishing up the investigation and expect to issue a follow-up statement some time today.
Griskonis said on the day of the incident he and his friend, "Swann," were working out on the opposite side of the field with other members of the NT Lumberjacks wrestling team when they saw the girls picking on the other girl and decided to intervene.
Griskonis described their reaction as "natural instinct," saying both of them just felt it was the "right thing to do."
"Me and my friend looked up and said 'oh man, that's not right,' " Griskonis recalled.
"That poor girl was just being attacked and she needed someone to help her. It wasn't right at all," he added.
The two boys persuaded the girls to leave the girl alone and eventually got them to move on from the scene. Swann walked the victim part of the way home before he and Griskonis returned to their workout.
"She was really thankful. She just looked super defeated. She was really upset. You could just tell," Simon said, referring to the victim.
The girl's parents are thankful, too. Following the incident, they issued a statement, noting that their daughter was "attacked and humiliated in front of a dozen other kids by three girls as she "continually tried to walk away."
"As many stood and watched, only two courageous, outstanding young men stepped in to help, Anthony and Simon," the girl's parents wrote in their statement. "These boys did not know our daughter, they just knew she was in trouble, and they took action. I can’t think of where we might be today had they not stopped this heinous assault on our sweet child. This being said, we cannot find enough words to praise and thank not only Anthony and Simon, but their parents, for raising young men with such courage, love and just basic human decency...Thank you."
It turns out, in Simon's case at least, I know his parents quite well. His mother, Erin Keleher Campbell, and his stepfather, Danny Campbell, are honorary members of the Scheer Family Circle of Trust. The Campbells are longtime friends of my niece, Nicole Brush, and her husband, Jake, and have been part of the Abbata division of the Scheer clan in North Tonawanda since they were in high school themselves.
Simon referred to me as "Uncle Mark" multiple times during our interview on Monday. He has been an integral part of family parties and events since he was a small boy. To see him in this context as a now 15-year-old high school junior is one of those moments that make you realize just how old you are getting.
Erin said she and Danny are, understandably, "extremely proud of the integrity" shown by Simon and his friend, Anthony.
In a world inundated with negative news related to the global pandemic, social injustice and, often, negative stories involving negative behaviors involving young people, they stepped in on behalf of a stranger when others stood by.
For their part, neither of the young men is exactly comfortable with all the media attention.
Simon said he doesn't think it is necessary, not when he and his friend "Swann" just did what they thought was the right thing to do at the time.
"We're just kind of really overwhelmed," he said. "We didn't expect to be doing all these interviews."
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
