For weeks, I’ve been watching these huge wagons filled with cabbage going from the field past my winery. Which made me realize that although there is a lot of cabbage grown here in Niagara County, I really don’t know a lot about the crop. So, I turned to local grower Max Russell from Russell Farms and asked him to tell me about the crop. This is what I’ve learned.
Cabbage is started from seed. This can take place in a greenhouse or directly in the field in what is called a seedbed. Both are high density plantings. Planting the seed directly in the field without this step makes it harder to control the weeds and can lead to uneven plantings.
After four to six weeks, the seedlings are transplanted into the fields. The plants are taken from the greenhouse in flats or are gently pulled from the seedbeds to be transplanted. All this work is done by hand.
To get the crop into the field in straight rows that are evenly spaced, a vegetable transplanter is pulled behind a tractor. But this job is not automated. Farmworkers sit in the transplanter, take the seedlings and place them in rotating cups that put them in the ground. This is the same equipment used to transplant tomatoes, peppers, broccoli and other vegetables.
How long does this process take? The growing season from seed to harvest is April to October. Going from seed to transplant takes from 4 to 6 weeks. Once transplanted, hopefully in June, the heads mature in 8 to 15 weeks, depending on the variety. The shorter season cabbage tend to be fresh market varieties that are sold immediately.
Harvesting the heads is done by hand using a knife to cut them plant. On Russell Farms, most cabbage is going to be stored, so they use large bins that hold 1,600 to 2,000 pounds of cabbage. The bin is hauled on the back of a tractor at an angle to help make harvesting easier and prevents bruising the heads. Those bins can then be stacked in a storage and pulled out as needed.
It is interesting to note when cabbage is harvested for the fresh market, it yields 20 to 25 tons to the acre. Processing cabbage, such as for sauerkraut, can be 35 to 40 tons to the acre.
Packing the cabbage is the next step. It is re-trimmed by hand to remove any unsightly or dehydrated leaves and to freshen the stump. The heads are then packaged in 50 pound cartons, 50 pound bags or possibly bulk bins depending on the customer.
Referred to as Fresh Market Storage cabbage, it is then sold to retailers, food service operators, restaurants and small scale processors for use throughout the year. While some of it does stay local, Niagara County cabbage finds its way to the southeastern United States, Mid Atlantic states and to the Midwest.
Russell pointed out that cabbage is a superfood. It is high in Vitamins C and K as well as fiber. For more information about this, go to www.healthline.com/nutrition/benefits-of-cabbage.
As with many crops in Niagara County and across the state, most of this is manual labor. As Russell explained, “Also important is the amount of manual labor required to raise, harvest, and ship a crop of cabbage. There wouldn't be any cabbage grown around here without the committed and skilled farmworkers we are blessed to work with.”
I appreciate the time Max Russell took to answer my questions about cabbage. I learned a lot about this local crop and I hope you did as well. Is there another crop you want to learn about? Let me know. I’m happy to do the research.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Contact her at (716) 778-7001 or margo@marjimmanor.com.
