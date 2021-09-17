Oakwood Chronicles: Remembering the father of Niagara Falls public schools

Students have returned to classrooms in varying degrees of joy or despair. Since it’s time to renew our enthusiasm for all things academic, let’s brush up our knowledge of the Father of Our Schools in Niagara Falls, James Fullerton Trott.
Born in Boston in 1815, Trott was baptized at the Old South Church. (You know, Paul Revere and all that.) He attended Boston Public Schools and came to Niagara Falls in 1841. He moved away for a few years, first to New York City and then to Galena, Ill. and Bellevue, Iowa, before returning in 1845. He joined the firm Whitney, Jerauld, & Co., proprietors of the Cataract House, the hotel whose wait staff is now famous for assisting Freedom Seekers in escaping to Canada. He stayed with the firm for 41 years. He also managed the Whitney farm near Main Street and Portage Road.
Trott married Celinda Whitney (one of the Three Sisters of Three Sisters Islands), daughter of Gen. Parkhurst Whitney. Whitney himself was the first school commissioner.
The Trotts resided at 1139 Main Street and had five children, though by the time of his death only three children – two sons and a daughter—survived.
Trott guided the development of formal public education here for 50 years, serving as a trustee of School District No. 2 in the Town of Niagara from 1848 until 1855. He then became one of the original six members of the Niagara Falls Board of Education and he served on that board until 1898 – frequently as president. In his final years, he aided in the establishment and operation of the public library.
Certainly, he is largely remembered among residents today as the namesake of Trott Vocational High School, which was served the community from 1929 until 1988.
Upon Trott’s retirement from public service, the Board of Education at its meeting of March 25, 1898 unanimously approved a motion by Mr. Eugene Cary:
“Whereas James F. Trott has felt compelled by reason of his advanced years to decline reappointment as a member of this Board …..; Resolved that his (50) years of service have justly gained for him the title the “Father of our Schools”……that in his unselfish devotion to their interests he has displayed the highest qualities of American citizenship; we….express the hope that he may be spared for many years to receive the honor which is his just due from the people of the city and which we are confident will cheerfully be rendered him…”
Sadly, he lived only six months longer to accept that cheerful gratitude. Trott is buried – with the Whitneys and the Jeraulds—at Oakwood Cemetery.
Oakwood Chronicles typically runs on the third Friday of the month.
