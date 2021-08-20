Oakwood Chronicles: Remembering Johnny Main

“He was a big thing.”
So John Mianakian eulogizes his father, the late great Johnny Main.
As a child, Main was interested in ventriloquism. He was particularly taken with Edgar Bergen, who performed on the radio and on the vaudeville circuit. Main started making is own dummies, and eventually was able to travel to Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, the haven for ventriloquists then and now, to get advice from the best in the business.
Over time, he became an industry leader himself, making dummies for himself and others as he rose to prominence in the United States, Canada, and in farther-flung regions.
If you’ve ever really looked a ventriloquist dummy, you’ll know that crafting them in an art to itself. Main crafted in the style of Frank Marshall, the dummy and marionette-maker who bright Punch and Judy and Farfel the Dog to life. Even Bergen used a Marshall dummy.
But making the dummies was only part of Main’s talent. He was a talented ventriloquist who used his skills full-time, traveling everywhere from school auditoriums to cruise lines, from around the U.S. to every province in Canada to perform. He sailed six months on a cruise line with his friends Robbie & Carol Allen, the magicians, entertaining tourists. He went to the Middle East, performed for the USO and appeared on Pepsi-Cola’s Teen Time. He worked in South America and the West Indies. He performed frequently at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont., and also appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America." At each stop, he made his whatever dummy he was performing with come to life – each with its own voice and personality-and its own sense of humor.
He was a mentor to fellow artists like Jeff Dunham and Kenny Bryd.
Did he make a living?
“He bought two houses, three cars, and had a ton of cash in the bank,” Mianakian said, all from his work as a ventriloquist. “He paid cash for everything, didn’t use credit and had no debt.”
That doesn’t mean it was always easy.
Mianakian explained that earning a living as he did, and working as own agent besides, his father always squirreled his money away in case bookings slowed down. “It isn’t easy to make a living that way, with no insurance, no pension.”
Still, Main stopped traveling far from home after he started his family, and his son appreciated the time with his father.
“He was strict, but he had a great personality.”
Mianakian supposes his favorite of his father’s many characters was Gutters, but Mianakian no longer owns that dummy. “I think Copperfield has it,” he said. That would be David Copperfield, one of the many who clamor for Main’s cast of characters; Copperfield has at least two.
Gutters McGraw was a drunk character, and probably the best known.
There was also Snuffy, Gertie, CoCo the KooKoo Chimp, Archie, and others - 21 in all.
Johnny Main was voted World's Best Ventriloquist in 1981 by his fellow ventriloquists.
The Mianakians lived on Munson Avenue, then 99th Street, in a house Mianakian sold a year ago.
In 2003, Johnny Main died in that house at the age of 65, holding one of his dummies. Much of his collection resides in the Vent Haven Museum in Ft. Mitchell. Main rests at Oakwood Cemetery.
There is a currently an effort underway to add Main to the Erie County Fair Hall of Fame; Main performed there for years.
“My dad was a hard-working, self-employed Western New Yorker who made people laugh and smile, who helped people and did charity work with Variety Club and others. Everybody loved him…. I don’t ever want him to be forgotten.”
