Oakwood Chronicles: Porter women held their own

Last month, Oakwood Chronicles featured a who’s who of the Porter family men. The Porter woman, though, were equally impressive. If their stories are less well-known, it is owing only to the sexism of the day; they were no less courageous or interesting.
Lavinia Porter (1810-1863), who donated the land for Oakwood Cemetery, was the daughter of Augustus and Jane Porter. All are considered to be among the first settlers of this area of European descent. During the War of 1812, Lavinia was spirited off to safety in Canandaigua with her mother and brothers. They returned and rebuilt their destroyed home in 1818. The death of her mother in 1841 made Lavinia the lady of the house, and she took care of home, family, and social obligations like hosting Chief Red Jacket and General Lafayette. Never terribly healthy, she remained single and was quite philanthropic. She died at 53. Her tomb reads, “First pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be entreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy.”
Jane A. Porter (1833-1907) granddaughter and an heir of Augustus S. Porter. Upon the deaths of both her parents, Jane and her sister Sarah Porter Burrell inherited a goodly estate, including the Falls themselves. In 1885, the State was ready to pay a king’s ransom to obtain the Falls and that timing is very key. There is some proof that Sarah had Jane declared insane in order to control all the goods, and she was so declared. Later, Sarah also was declared insane, a condition which prevented one from owning property or administering one’s own estate. It is a story full of scheming people: scheming sisters, scheming lawyers, scheming businessmen. Some media accounts make note of the fact the Jane, who was single, was “living with a female friend,” and that odd piece of information makes me wonder if her relationship status in 1889 assisted those trying to clap her in a madhouse. In any event, the law suits went on for years and were even covered in the New York Times.
Elizabeth Lewis Porter: 1823-1876. This daughter of General Peter B. Porter and Letitia Breckinridge was known to be “remarkable in dependence and frankness.” When she was eight years old she lost her mother, and so she developed independence and self-reliance. In 1854, newspapers speculated that she would soon wed former President and Buffalonian Millard Fillmore. But Porter was an abolitionist. The granddaughter of a Kentucky slaveholder, she inherited two slaves upon his death and immediately freed them both. It may be that marriage to the man who signed the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was a bridge too far, and the relationship ended. When her brother, Col. Peter A. Porter died at the Battle of Cold Harbor, she went personally to accompany his body home to Niagara Falls.
Margaret Breckenridge 1832 – 1864. Former sister-in-law of Peter A. Porter, who had married Margaret’s older sister, Mary Cabell Breckinridge, in 1852. Mary died in 1854. During the Civil War Margaret work as a nurse, primarily on hospital boats on the Mississippi. Descended from a grandfather who had been a senator from Kentucky and the Attorney General of the United States under Thomas Jefferson, she had taught Sunday school before the war. Her family was affluent and soldiers were surprised so fine a lady was dressing their wounds in the stench and decay that was a Civil War makeshift hospital.
There is speculation about the exact nature of her feelings for Col. Peter A. Porter, mentioned above. She was inordinately heartbroken when he was killed and also made the trip to Virginia to assist Elizabeth in returning his body home. A month later she herself was dead of typhoid fever; she was just 32 years old.
Her tomb may be the most beautiful in all of Oakwood. It is inscribed as follows: “A life most precious and most beautiful such as consecrated to God and to duty and laid down in its prime in her devotion to her country and to humanity.”
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents — and employees — at Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.