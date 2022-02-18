Oakwood Chronicles: Niagara’s history – and some of nation’s – is at Oakwood

The Niagara Frontier has always played a key role in the nation’s history. As Oakwood celebrates its 170th year of service, we can take pride in the knowing some very high profile people are resting with us.
The Porters are high on that list, and there are a lot of them. Most people in the area probably know that the Porters were one of the original white settlers here and even owned the Falls for a while. They were all successful as businesspeople, soldiers, politicians and the like. Here’s a little brief on who’s who, so when you come to visit us and walk through the Porter plots, you can have an idea with whom you are visiting.
Augustus Porter (1769 – 1849) started out as a surveyor. He was born in Connecticut, moved to Canandaigua and then to Niagara County. He became a judge, businessman, and State Assembly member. He purchased the land near the Falls with his brother, General Peter B. Porter. (Among Augustus’ children was Peter Buell Porter, a lifelong bachelor and member of the State Assembly, he was, apparently, the life of any party and was noted for his avocado dip; fun fact.)
General Peter B. Porter (1773 –1844), was a hero in the War of 1812 and went on to serve as a Congress member and Secretary of War under President John Quincy Adams. He was what today we call a “hawk.”
(It is worth noting that the father of these two Porters (and their sisters) was Dr. Joshua Porter, a 1754 graduate of Yale, who was a colonel in the Revolutionary War and fought the Battle of Saratoga.) The general’s son was Peter Augustus Porter.
Colonel Peter Augustus Porter (1827 – 1864) was a Harvard graduate who fought as a Union soldier and died at the Battle of Cold Harbor. (Interesting side note: this Porter’s maternal grandfather was John Breckinridge, U.S. Attorney General under Thomas Jefferson. His first cousin was John C. Breckinridge, Vice President under President James Buchanan.) Col. Porter’s son was also named Peter Augustus Porter.
This Peter A. Porter (1853 –1925) purchased the Niagara Falls Gazette and turned it into a daily newspaper. It was his family who sold Goat Island and land near the river to the Niagara Reservation to the state so it could establish the state park. He was president of the Village of Niagara Falls and later State Assembly member. He wrote about the history of the region and founded the Niagara Frontier Historical Society. (In terms of acclimating one’s self to the timeframe here, note that this Porter’s youngest child died in 1978; that’s just four generations from Peter B. Porter, born 1773. Time flies.)
Next month, we will visit some of the women of the Porter family, who, thankfully, have a more diverse set of first names and are not as difficult to keep straight.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.