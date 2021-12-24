OAKWOOD CHRONICLES: Gaskill: the man behind the name

It turns out, a lot of us Niagara Falls residents owe a particular debt of gratitude to Charles B. Gaskill.
Gaskill was born in Wilson in 1841. At 20, he enlisted as a private in the Civil War, and was assigned to the 44th New York Infantry. As a 2nd lieutenant, he was sent to the battlefield. At the battle of Gaines Mills, Va., he was seriously wounded, taken prisoner, and held for a month. His wounds were improperly treated. After a prisoner exchange, he was sent to hospital in Baltimore to convalesce.
Nine months later, Gaskill resumed activity as captain in the 78th United State Colored Troops. He was brevetted major for meritorious conduct at the battle of Gaines' Mills, and lieutenant colonel for meritorious conduct at the battle of Fredericksburg.
He resigned is commission in December of 1865.
The war over, he married Helen Sherwood of Niagara Falls. They initially settled in Mississippi, and eventually had three daughters, Cora, Flora B., Alice B. Gaskill again served in the military during Reconstruction as an assistant adjutant general in North Carolina.
Subsequently, the Gaskills returned to the Falls, where the Colonel operated businesses which used water from the hydraulic canal conceived by Thomas Evershed and completed in 1861. In 1875, Gaskill opened a flour mill, Cataract City Milling Company. Eventually he sold it and his Pettebone Paper Company to the Niagara Falls Power Company, where they were promptly discontinued in order to make better use of the water power. There is some evidence that financial strain contributed to his sale of at least one of these two companies.
In 1885 he organized the 42nd Separate Company of the National Guard of the State of New York, in Niagara Falls, becoming its first captain.
In 1888, he served as president of the Village of Suspension Bridge.
He later served as president of the Niagara Falls Power Company, and in 1890 he himself turned the first ceremonial shovel-full of dirt to begin creating a tunnel for Evershed’s canal to feed industries downstream. Evershed had died earlier that year. Gaskill addressed those assembled:
“We believe that this work, when completed, will take high rank as an engineering and industrial project and that after those who are present today have passed away it will forever remain a monument to the memory of the Iamented Thomas Evershed, who conceived the project…”
With colleagues, Gaskill also took over the former horse rail line and converted it into an electric railroad, known as the Niagara Falls and Suspension Bridge Railway Company, of which he was also president.
Now certainly his service to the country alone makes Gaskill a figure worthy of gratitude. His service to community is also admirable. But if you happen to work for the school district, you have yet another reason to thank Charles Gaskill: as a member of the Board of Education, it was he who motioned to establish a pension system for teachers. From that the pensions for other employees followed.
In 1891, Gaskill was moved when former members of his 42nd Separate Company came to pay their respects to him. By now a man under financial constraints, he had invested heavily in his business ventures and following the panic of 1893, he lost practically all he had accumulated.
Nonetheless, in 1898 at the age of 57 he went to Puerto Rico and served in the Spanish American War.
In his later years, Gaskill suffered a paralytic stroke though, mercifully, his mental faculties remained intact. He died at age 78 in 1919 in Memorial Hospital and is interred at Oakwood Cemetery. His grave bears a sign marking him as a “Notable Person.”
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents of Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
