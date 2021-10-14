OAKWOOD CHRONICLES: A nineteenth-century whodunnit

A whodunnit in Oakwood Cemetery revolves around two brothers-in-law, Van Rensselaer Pearson and Thomas Vedder.
The former was a cashier in the New York Central Railroad office, a husband and father who had been experiencing a lapse in mental health for at least six months. It was known in the community Pearson had taken to drink and become abusive toward his family.
Vedder was a wealthy bachelor. He owned several properties in town, including a hotel and a grocery store. He was generally regarded as a nice guy - steady, logical, and reliable. Both were prominent residents in the late 1800s.
In April of 1884, the Pearson family decided that Mr. Pearson needed a stay at a mental health facility in St. Catherines. How to convince the patient to report to the hospital was the problem.
Vedder had spoken to Pearson about his drinking before and now he volunteered to persuade him that he needed to be admitted to the facility. To have a private conversation, the two set off for a buggy ride, though Pearson may not have known the topic when he agreed to go.
As hours passed, concern grew among those awaiting their return. The dinner hour came and went, followed by evening and night, with no sign of either man.
Vedder’s brother and Pearson’s son set out to search. At 2 a.m. they discovered the empty buggy on Goat Island. Next they discovered the body of Van Rensselaer Pearson, shot twice in the head on Luna Island, between the Bridal Veil and American Falls.
An outer coat and hat belonging to Vedder were found, about 20 feet from Pearson’s body, near the water, folded in a tidy pile.
No gun was found. Vedder’s gun had been left at his home and was located there later; Pearson’s gun had been taken from him by his concerned family days prior to the incident.
Two months later Vedder’s body was found at the base of the Bridal Veil. He had a four-inch break in his skull and was missing his ears and his nose. He was identified by his chin, his clothes, and some articles he had in his pockets.
He had not suffered a gunshot wound, and his cranial injury was judged to be post-mortem. His missing flesh had likely succumbed to a watery decomposition.
Whodunnit?
It’s possible Vedder killed Pearson, threw the gun in the water, folded his clothes and hurled himself over the Falls.
But it’s unlikely.
Known to be a methodical man, a sudden homicidal urge seems incongruous with what we know of his character. If he killed in self-defense following some attack by Pearson, why kill himself? A sudden decision like that with permanent consequences doesn’t fit this businessman’s nature.
If Pearson threw Vedder over the Falls, folded the clothes and killed himself, where was the gun?
And there’s this: Pearson’s gunshot entry wounds were located on both sides of him. One was on the right side of his neck, the other on the left side below the ear. Who shoots himself from both sides? Additionally, one entry wound showed powder burns, indicating the gun was fired from quite close up; the other did not, meaning it was fired six to 24 inches away.
So was this murder/suicide, or was a third party involved, someone who is invisible to history? To further muddy the works, a witness at the inquest who investigated the area where Pearson’s body was found testified that he saw no signs of struggle near the scene, but did see footprints leading back from the island.
Whose were those?
After investigation, the only things determined were causes of death – Pearson’s second gunshot and Vedder plummeting over the Falls.
Although Pearson’s son strongly believed his father must have been responsible, that could not be proven then or in the intervening 137 years.
What we do know is they are both buried beneath the same monument at Oakwood Cemetery.
Oakwood Chronicles typically runs on the third Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.