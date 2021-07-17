NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Bristol Fountain a longtime fixture in West Avenue Park

Last week this column traced the early history of the Bristol Fountain from its first placement on the bridge near the Judson House to its removal to the City Park (West Avenue was called West Main Street until the early 1890s) in May, 1884.
Although no longer at the busy intersection near Main and Cottage streets, and no longer used as a horse trough, it still saw much activity being right across the street from the Erie Railroad passenger depot (later the International Railway Company station). However, by July, the fountain was stripped of its water pipes, the grass was trampled and “other acts of vandalism committed.” At that time, it was unclear who had responsibility for the fountain. Many thought it was Dr. Bristol’s obligation since he had donated it, while others thought the Common Council had jurisdiction. In late July, Bristol asked that the superintendent of water works be designated to oversee the fountain. He also asked the police to arrest any trespassers or anyone committing acts of vandalism in the park. In retrospect, apparently not everyone thought the move was a positive one.
In 1952, Mrs. Charles Kasier lamented in her booklet, “The Streets of Lockport,” that the fountain “was moved to the ‘bum’s lounge’ in West Avenue Park. At least part of it is there. An active, clean, beautiful fountain make a rather incongruous background for the sprawling bench population of the park.”
Not much is reported about the fountain over the next two decades except to state that it was flowing or had received a fresh coat of paint. It was rarely referred to as the “Bristol” fountain (even though Dr. Bristol was alive until 1904), and by 1894, it was usually called the West Avenue Park fountain. Beginning in 1904, band concerts were held in the park during the summer months and “electric lights were hung near the fountain.” The addition in 1920 of a World War I cannon, did not affect the fountain and only increased the appeal of the park. In the 1920s (and into the 1930s) there were reports of the fountain being used by children as a wading pool on hot summer days. This led to concerns about safety but the children continued to use it. In 1927, after more than 40 years in the park, the fountain received a complete overhaul. Supporting beams and rusted pipes were replaced, a new concrete basin was built and the fountain’s pedestal was straightened. While working at the site, the men found an old well under the fountain which they believed dated to the 1820s.
By 1933, the fountain was once again in need of repair. It was also at this time that talk began about “modernizing” the fountain, replacing it with another or removing it altogether. In the end, it was decided to repair and “remodel” the fountain “to increase its effectiveness and beauty.” The Lockport Garden Club also added stonework and walkways in the West Avenue Park to compliment the fountain. The installation of a “drinking fountain for dogs, cats and other animals” for the park and two other locations in the city was proposed in 1939. It could not be ascertained whether these fountains were ever put in place.
As mentioned above, the fountain continued to be a popular place for children to cool off in the summer but there were reports of kids stepping on broken glass both in and outside of the fountain. Vandalism at night also plagued the park with people drinking there and then ripping out flowers and other objects and throwing them in the fountain. In August 1944, a resolution was introduced at a Common Council meeting to dewater the fountain. The reasons given were the unsanitary and dangerous conditions by which “the beauty of the fountain is being marred…” The resolution was adopted and the water was disconnected from the fountain.
Even though there was no water, the fountain did not disappear immediately; it remained in the park for many years. An article in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on Aug. 10, 1968 related how the Civic Beautification Committee of the Lockport Gardeners’ Association were turning the fountain basin into a large flower garden. They were also cleaning up the park to make it more attractive for visitors. From the article, it is unclear when the fountain was actually taken out of the park. In one paragraph it stated, “restoration of the fountain could prove costly…It could run $25,000.” Was the fountain still there or were they talking about replicating the original? The last paragraph said, “No account as to the present whereabouts of the castings or the fence surrounding the pool was known to Mr. [Clarence] Lewis (Niagara County Historian at that time).” Was he talking about the original two-tier, cast iron fountain with the four swans sprouting water from their bills? If anyone has a recollection as to when the fountain was actually removed for the park, please call the History Center at 434-7433 or email annmarie@niagarahistory.org.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.