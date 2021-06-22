HIGGS: Niagara Beautification Commission has been busy lately!

The Niagara Beautification Commission (NBC) continues to work with the City of Niagara Falls with beautification projects — regular citywide cleanups and other assistance when needed.
I noted a recent photo in the Niagara Gazette of the now fully restored Hyde Park Rose garden just in time for the season. The NBC has been involved in this project for several years as it was left unattended many years ago. Early times saw hundreds of weddings and other special events at this site but sadly it fell into hard times .
Not to worry —along came the Niagara Beautification Commission several years ago when the board agreed to take on the revitalization and have maintained the grounds and worked with the City of Niagara Falls to assist in the reopening of this beautiful spot at Hyde Park.
But first a little history — the Rose Garden in Hyde Park was started in 1928 at the very beginning of the park itself. At that time it was almost an acre in size, circular in design surrounding a water fountain and contained about 2,000 bushes of 40 varieties. It was developed through the efforts of the Niagara Garden Club, led by William Gibson, who had been placed in charge by the Superintendent of Parks, E.R. Werner.
It later became hemispherical in shape with an associated pergola when it was redesigned in 1965 and re-dedicated in honor of then President Johnson's wife Lady Byrd. Unfortunately it had some serious down time again until the NBC decided to make it a project. During 2019 citywide organization added it to its list of "local projects" and convinced the city engineer to take on the project of a rebuilding the roof and pergola. Approval of a contract with Scrufari Construction in the amount of $209,303 was approved by the City Council on Oct. 29, 2019.
Another big project for the organization was the citywide clean up. NBC volunteers took on the organization factor of this annual event and it was , as usual a success. Held on Saturday May 8, 2020 with volunteers from various walks of life busy cleaning up scattered debris throughout the city. The Niagara Falls Fire Department has been providing year long storage in the basement of the Fire Hall, for donated sets of bags and gloves and other items during the off-season - 1,000 kits that included garbage bags and gloves ready for distribution for the registration kick off and later pick up were there waiting for use .
A pre-registration/packet pick up was held at the Power City Eatery on Third Street. Registration/packet pick up on May 8 at the same location. Volunteers signed up to a location of their choice and Modern Disposal volunteered to pick up the bags following the event.
Following is a list of of local business who provided bag, gloves, snacks and monetary assistance : First and foremost is the local Niagara Falls Fire Department who provide year-round storage of supplies and room to organize the bags and gloves for the volunteers. They also delivered these items to the Power City Eatery on the day of the event.
Others included Olin Corporation (bags & gloves); Piccirillo's Florist (snacks), Cascades (snacks) Covanta (snacks)International Tops (bottled water) George's Appliance and Wine On Third -monetary assistance and previously mentioned Power City Eatery for the use of their space .
Area clean up does not stop with this event as a "Clean Mob" is called into action on a regular basis weather permitting during the year. Anyone interested in being a part of these activities are urged to contact the NBC at the following email listings - Group President : lynneneveu@ gmail.com and Annual Clean up Event organizer :jhullbraun@yahoo.com.
So, set aside some time to KEEP NIAGARA FALLS BEAUTIFUL.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.