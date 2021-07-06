I think it was my old cartoonist friend Tim Akin who suggested The 755 Restaurant and Lounge. Then again, maybe it wasn’t.
What I know for sure is we found the best Lebanese since Teta’s closed on Transit Road in East Amherst about 10 years ago. We loved the original Rachel’s in Williamsville but that’s more fast casual.
As my wife Beth and I pulled up, Jay Merhi was helping a very satisfied scooter-bound patron out the door and down the curb. He was gentle, patient and kind. If you want to make a first impression, that’s how.
Inside, he was just as patient.
“How did you find us?” he asked.
“I think someone recommended,” I answered but I didn’t really know.
“We’ve have a lot of new people because of Gusto Thursday,” he said.
“Good,” I said. “Glad to see you’re busy. It’s been a tough year.”
I somehow missed Andrew Galarneau’s review.
I knew where 755 was because it’s adjacent to the City Market on once-proud Pine Avenue, a cut-through of sorts to 19th Street
Some traditional businesses, on Pine, like the Como, are hanging on. Others have closed. A core of Islamic investors, many from Bangladesh, have bought into the street. It will be great to see how they pursue their dreams.
About 15 years ago we visited the Italian Market in Philadelphia. You might remember it from the Rocky training sequence where Balboa runs past the green awnings. We found it was now about 50 percent Latino. Things change with time. It is the way of the world. Besides, I can get gnocchi or ravioli anywhere. Authentic, perfectly steamed tamales are harder to find.
At 755, we split “The Feast” Fattoush (salad), tangy and wonderful with real lettuce, not iceberg. Two plates of perfect, garlicky hummus came with a big pile of pita. We also enjoyed fried cauliflower, eggplant, falafel and kafta.
Kafta is a ground meat mixture cooked on a kabob. When we have had such things in the past, it was inevitably overcooked and dried out. Not this time. Perfect, tender, moist and flavorful.
We will be eating leftovers for two days. It was $35. We skipped dessert but Jay made us promise to come back on a different day for baklava cheesecake his sister Hana makes. The Merhi’s are from Lebanon by way of Toronto and have had a particularly tough time with COVID-19.
I convinced Beth we should go to The Judas Tree just up the street for dessert. Strangely, just last week they had Baklava cheesecake on the menu. What are the chances?
Unfortunately, Beckah and Josh Carey were out of that delectable dessert. We ordered the cannoli and a couple cocktails. Great stuff.
We told Bekkah we’d been to 755 for dinner.
“I love that place,” she said. “My family goes there. We always order the same food. It’s so good and they are such a great family.”
As we sat, Beth said, “I think our waiter is coming in.”
Sure enough, Jay, done with his shift, walked through the door. We shared a laugh about how the world is small, (in a Niagara Falls nice sort of way).
“We came looking for Baklava cheesecake,” I told him, “but they were out.”
“Last week, my sister made a whole tray for them,” he said. “They must have sold it all.”
There is a certain kindness, sense of refinement and community everywhere we go in the Falls. It is genuine, authentic, a sense of place you can’t get from the chain restaurant out on Military or the Boulevard. It’s on Pine Avenue, and Third Street as well as Buffalo Avenue in LaSalle and probably some other places we haven’t visited yet. This was another instance.
In the distance, the Amtrak whistle blows and in the still dawn, I can hear the low white noise of the Whirlpool Rapids. Today, some more of the post-move chaos was tamed and we grew a bit more settled.
I sat down to write this because that’s what I do. I didn’t intend a column or a restaurant review. Then I realized I needed a couple more details and some photos.
What’s a guy to do?
Go back. Alas, we were rewarded with another excellent meal (M’jadra (lentils and rice) and tabouli for me, a grilled Kafta platter for Beth). Jay introduced us to his brother Nadar who handles the cooking using his mother Basma’s recipes, his father Jay who works at the front and told us a bit about the family’s investment in real estate in Niagara Falls and plans for a downtown restaurant: There was a coup as well: We got a slice of that cheesecake.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
