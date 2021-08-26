FROM THE VALLEY: River Valley and a ship of fool

Like a lot of people, I can usually find something to complain about no matter how well things are going. That tends to happen when you get older. You start to get crotchety when you sense that your dreams will never come to fruition.
My plans to own a professional sports team or write a sequel to the Bible or Webster's Dictionary are as far off as Mexico paying for the fence I'm installing. Hopes vanish as aspirations succumb to the bitter reality of time passage. Instead of embellishing a resume, you now find yourself padding your obituary. That's life, part of the aging process.
OK, I need a moment. I just talked myself into a deep, depressive panic attack.
Thanks. I'm ready. Let's roll ...
This year, Kathie and I have spent a good deal of our summer on the St. Lawrence River. We are very grateful for that. But, as prefaced above, I'd like to register a complaint. So, with your permission, I'm going to hand this column off to Dr. Jerry Atric, my curmudgeonly alter ego. (Like that's a first.)
The river used to be a place of serenity and bliss, so sayeth the acerbic doctor, but lately, it's becoming like Times Square. Too much traffic, too much noise.
One reason is there are too many fishing tournaments. National or local, it never stops. There has been one going on every week this summer. And that means every day there are boats up and down the river as the contestants case the joint trying to find out where the fish are before the actual event starts.
I get it, no one owns the river. But when you've constantly got someone invading your area, per se, as they prod and poke around your dock, while you're sitting there trying to have some private downtime, it can become annoying. You tend to get possessive. You've grown comfortable with the fact that you and your neighbors respect each other's personal space. And then suddenly, it's like your camp is a shopping mall the week before Christmas.
But wait, there's more. “We'll double the offer at no extra charge. Just pay the additional shipping fees.”
I'm sorry. I got carried away; it just popped out of nowhere. Commercial reflex, I guess. (See what I did there?)
Back to sanity. Personal water crafts, other than fishing boats, have also become popular. Problem is, they are loud. How loud? In comparison, I can be fishing in the middle of the river and a 740-foot, 35,000-ton ship can slip behind me and I'll barely hear it. (I'm blessed with good hearing, by the way.) Yet, you can't miss hearing a 20-foot fiberglass inboard/outboard pleasure craft coming or going from a mile or more away. It's true. And put a dozen or more of those boats in the same area at the same time and it's like you're at Pearl Harbor on a day “which will live in infamy.” (With all due respect to the Greatest Generation.)
But, that's fine. Let people have their fun in the boats they worked hard to pay for. It's not like they made the boat themselves to be that noisy.
But there is one clown — and I use the word “clown” selectively — that doesn't play by the rules. I'm not a gear-head so I don't know what you call a motor that sticks out the top of a hood — a supercharger, hemi, blower, whatever — but he has a modified macho-piece-of-crap boat with that type of deal. It's unbelievably loud. So much that people up and down the shoreline are up in arms about it.
We found out who he is and where he lives. He travels several miles from his camp to race back and forth (in front of us) all day. I'm sure it's because he got word from his own neighbors to cease and desist. The constant, uninterrupted pandemonium of his screeching motor has become far too common. It affects what you're doing, your disposition and quite possibly your hearing.
I try to not let it defeat me. I try to remain focused on the things that I do love. Such as fishing. So last night I said a prayer to God that when morning came, He'd help me catch some huge fish. I asked that He guide and show me the biggest basshole on the river.
Unfortunately, bright and early that next morning, I was awakened by the thunderous bedlam I'd become all too familiar with; the clown was back. Apparently, the loud noise had affected even the Lord's ability to hear and understand. So I bowed my head and gently whispered, “Lord, I said 'basshole'.”
See what I did there?
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
