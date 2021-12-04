DELUCA: A sweet Sunday at the culinary institute

Michele DeLuca/ContributorJosh Blumberg, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, sits with some gingerbread houses which were submitted for the Gingerbread Decorating Contest at the cooking school. The houses can be seen and bid upon at “Sweet Holiday Sunday,” which is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Culinary Institute, to raise funds for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.