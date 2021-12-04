DELUCA: A sweet Sunday at the culinary institute

Those who know me might be surprised to learn what I’ve been up to lately. It’s something sweet.
It all started this summer when I left my full-time job as a reporter for this newspaper and took up the role of freelance reporter, meaning now I write only when I am asked to or when I submit a story or video about topics I’m interested in.
This new role suits me and leaves me far more time to do things I’ve put on hold over the decades.
One of them is fundraising for causes I care deeply about.
This past summer I got this idea in my head to create a women’s group of fundraisers. It’s not really in my wheelhouse, but the idea kept tapping me on the shoulder. And I kept ignoring the tap until I couldn’t anymore and picked up the phone.
I called Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon, who was retiring in September, and asked if she wanted to join me after her retirement to create a group to raise funds for causes we care about. There was just one caveat. I said we had to have fun in the fundraising.
I reached out to Judge Sheldon because I’ve always been so impressed by her compassion for whoever stood in front of her bench, as well as her integrity, sense of humor, and love for life.
A few years back, I did a couple of stories about her Niagara County veteran’s court, where vets who came into her court as defendants were — if she thought she could help them — invited to join a program that could help them change their lives for the better.
When I asked her about fundraising, she liked the idea very much. We met for lunch weekly and did some imagining about how we could help this community we both love. Things did not turn out the way we planned.
The results of our first effort, “Sweet Holiday Sunday” will take place on Sunday at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
Judge Sheldon will not be at our fundraiser. She was hit by a car a few weeks ago and sustained life-threatening injuries from which she is now facing a long and challenging recovery. It is heart breaking for those of us who have gathered together to lead our first venture, but we are carrying on by holding her in our hearts, praying her powerful spirit will carry her through to complete healing.
This first fundraiser that Sara and I created is to benefit the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, a little jewel of a place at the Amtrak Station on Depot Avenue off Main Street. It’s one of the great triumphs of the city over the past couple of decades. (See my video at www.Niagara-Gazette to see why I think it’s so impressive.) The heritage center’s initial funding was halted in 2017 due to the dispute over the Seneca Nation’s Compact Agreement with the city. Since then, the center staff has been seeking funding sources to remain open.
Our fellow cohosts for Sunday’s event are Lori Caso, host of the LCTV cooking show “Lori and Friends,” and singer/songwriter Marsha McWilson. Each has brought a wealth of knowledge to assist us in creating this event, as they both know so many people, including those we needed to contact to carry on. We couldn’t have done this “Sweet Holiday Sunday” without them.
Early in the planning, we approached the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute for help and they offered us the lobby of their beautiful cooking school at 28 Old Falls St., and our event has become part of downtown’s weekend holiday celebrations called “Jingle Falls.”
The four of us created what we hope to be a very enjoyable experience, with cooking demonstrations in the Culinary Theatre, vendors offering gifts, jewelry, flowers, food and wine, and a bounty of gorgeous gingerbread houses that were entered in the school’s decorating contest.
Culinary School grad and caterer Madeline Burns will demonstrate her holiday cake making skills at noon. At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the school’s director of Community Education, Emily Lonigan, will show attendees how to make a dessert called “Fire and Ice.”
The finale, at 3 p.m., will be Marsha McWilson giving a sneak peak of her Motown Holiday Review, singing from a show she will debut in the Park Place Events Center at 7 p.m. Thursday at Batavia Downs.
For those interested in attending our “Sweet Holiday Sunday,” it’s going to be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Culinary Institute. Admission is free, and there will be a basket raffle with great prizes including a getaway weekend. All the proceeds from the raffle are going to the Underground Railroad Heritage Museum.
Parking is also free as Mayor Robert Restaino has lifted all parking restrictions on the streets around the Culinary Institute for the day, including the municipal surface lots. Just make sure to park in the clearly marked city lots and not those privately owned or leased.
Anyway, it’s going to be a great way to celebrate the holidays!
I’m told even Santa plans to be there. And everybody knows that Santa is all about fun.
Michele DeLuca is a freelance correspondent for the Niagara Gazette. She can be reached at mcdeluca@aol.com.
