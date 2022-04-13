ADAMCZYK: Want to live forever? Ask me how

I never use the word “clutter.” It’s a dysphemism, and smacks too much of failure, of negativity. It suggests that the person whose home features that element is a letdown, a captive of a vice, and if I am among them, I prefer that other people, and not I, think it of me. Better to think I am in a resource-rich environment of treasures personally curated over a lifetime, except when so much of it is intrusive – mortgage money and the costs of heating and taxes are spent on rooms too full to be of use – and then it’s time for a culling of the stock.
A woman named Marie Kondo has brought herself fame and fortune using a demessifying mantra, namely to keep only what “brings you joy.” She is not thinking of my tax records and whatever half-formed and forgotten project occupies the attic, and therein lies the rub: my residence includes plenty of stuff which once meant something to me but these days matter less. Out they go, and that feels a little like an admission of failure. Plenty of wishes do not come true; there was nothing wrong with the wishes, they simply didn’t happen.
Real estate and retailing empires are made these days on the concept of “downsizing,” originally a business term meaning to rid a company of excess employees. It also denotes a shift in personal priorities: a move to a smaller residence after a family has splintered, an unforced removal from the home of merchandise no longer useful or necessary. If no one’s playing the piano, get rid of the piano. That old car in the garage you meant to restore, the pile of fabric and paint that was to be an art installation, the toys of your or someone’s youth: they’ve all gotta go.
If they serve as monuments of personal mistakes, well, let others criticize you, not yourself or your property. If they are held up as inspirations in the next phase of life, well, they already attempted that purpose and it did not work out.
You’d be surprised by what you think is of value, which the rest of the world does not. Young relatives tend to have no interest, surveys have shown, in your fine china collection, your silverware, your books. Family photos might move from one home to another but will likely stay in the box in which they arrived. The young ones may be resigned to spending their lives in spaces smaller than those in which they were raised, and for better or worse are attuned to a culture of accession and dispersal.
All those VHS recordings, hand tools used but without a lot of expertise, and torn tickets from long-ago concerts and hockey games, though, are indications of a life, your life, and if they’re not necessarily bringing you joy, keeping them is a sign, to at least yourself, that you were there, you were doing something, you were and are a participant in life. The way doctors hang diplomas on an office wall to assure patients of competence, your stuff comprises remnants of experiences, good and bad times, and the heroism involved in walking the planet and moving society forward.
A tour through this material can remind you that you were here and still here. You’ll get a feeling that you will live forever as long as you hang on to this stuff. Uh-uh, as we used to say. Keep what is genuinely valuable to life as you live it – early love letters to the one you reeled in, yes; love letters to those who let you get away, no, but it’s your call – and either photograph the rest for posterity or give it away.
I should point out that age has nothing to do with this. An 18-year-old with the hockey stick he used at age 10 can face the same situation, and I say get rid of it unless it evokes memories of his or her grandfather teaching the sport, or similar trigger of positive memory.
I go into these projects with enthusiasm, clarity of purpose and plenty of boxes and garbage bags, and like the experience of folks at the post office who stop to read letters to Santa, the process takes longer, has more diversions than expected and can bring up a lot of conflicted feelings.
My office wall displays several elaborate certificates attesting to one success or another. Some were bestowed after arduous scholastic work. Others were given me for simply showing up somewhere, and maybe delivering a short speech. There is no doubt that, after I’m gone, their destination is a dumpster, and while they don’t exactly bring me joy, they are evidence of some kind of personal worth, and valuable at times I feel less worthy. They’re staying.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.