There is no experience that prepares you better when you are running for political office than going door-to-door during the campaign season.
The campaign trail isn’t meant to be a simple game of math where we figure out the best strategy to gather up enough votes for a victory. That is what the trail has become for too many, and it’s what’s wrong with the politics of today.
The campaign trail is meant to be an experience where a public servant, like myself, is tested and challenged through many contacts with voters at their doorsteps, at events, and even in daily life. The campaign trail should be used as an experience to really learn about your community, and how it is today and what is happening right now. You can only learn that by walking the streets and meeting the voters face-to-face.
My campaign has taken me all over the city, I have walked and will continue to walk throughout every area and neighborhood in Niagara Falls. My aggressive door-knocking strategy has allowed me to personally knock on over 2,000 doors in our community so far. I will continue to walk throughout my campaign and hopefully I will cover just about every square inch of Niagara Falls.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that signed my petition to get me on the ballot, those who asked for a lawn sign, and I am especially humbled by all citizens that said I have earned their vote already.
My campaign for mayor has been about bringing people together for a stronger community and a better future for Niagara Falls, as you may know, I have been actively talking about creating change in our city. I believe there are workable solutions available that will enhance our community as a whole. Before I can serve, I must conduct a very aggressive campaign to be successful in this endeavor.
Recent elections have been marred by massive amounts of negative and false information. Over the next three months, I will be spreading a true positive message detailing my plain that will help turn our once great city of Niagara Falls around.
Niagara Falls residents: Let’s take our city back from all those special interest groups and the elected officials beholden to them, Now, before it is too late.
There’s no mystery why we’re drowning in spending. Out-of-town groups and their armies of lobbyists have cozied up to our public officials to shove their special interest projects down our throats, while regular citizens remain voiceless and powerless.
Our current city leaders are happy to bend over backward for these groups and throw residents under the bus. To stop this, it will take a very strong and dedicated leader to step forward with a vision to help restore the great heritage of the city of Niagara Falls, and that leader is Glenn Choolokian. I have always said, “It should be about the people and businesses that are here,” and that should be the top priority of all our elected officials.
Niagara Falls is an awesome community with great people. I have met people from all walks of life on nearly every street in the city. We have great people here that still care about what happens to our city. People want new ideas and fresh energy. They are tired of the status quo. They want change. That is why I’m passionate about bringing change to Niagara Falls. It is what the people want.
I think strong mayoral leadership can make a difference in this community. I think a mayor with the right kind of vision, energy and a mayor that has a plan for the future can make a strong impact needed in our city. Over the next couple of months, I will be releasing a highly detailed plan focusing on how I will fix many problems that has plagued our city for so many years. My plan will be centered around addressing the crime in Niagara Falls, brining in major private development and livable wage jobs. My plan will also talk about bringing back basic services, which includes fixing our roads and sidewalks, plowing our streets, cutting down trees and an aggressive demolition program to get rid of blighted properties.
Finally, I have learned so many things about myself and about this community on my campaign trail. I have been blessed with the support of my family, friends and hundreds of volunteers and donors. I am honestly humbled by the support, and I will work tirelessly to validate this support if given the chance to be your next mayor.
Our next step in the campaign will be a kickoff fundraiser which will be held at the Como Restaurant from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3.
As always, if you have questions about me or my campaign, please feel free to call me (716-579-0294), send me an email (nfmayor@gmail.com), find us on Facebook, Instagram or contact me on my website at www.choolokian.com .
And of course, if your lawn looks empty, let me know and I’ll put a sign or two there.
See you in your neighborhood soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.