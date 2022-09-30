CHEER: Lewiston-Porter Central Schoo District is “going green” with rooftop solar arrays on its primary and high school buildings, the financing having been arranged through the state education department in such a way that savings from reduced energy consumption covers the $1.2 million investment in the arrays over an approximately 15-year period, after which the district can look forward to having free electricity. According to Daniel Montante, president of the installing company Montante Solar, the district likely will consume all of the electricity that it generates, meaning it won’t be a net green energy producer for National Grid, and that’s OK. Generating enough solar energy to cover itself — and not have to draw on not-clean fuel — is great, actually. The Barker school district has a similar game plan. Other school districts in Niagara County should be encouraged to explore green energy generation as well.
CHEER: One hundred years in business is quite an accomplishment and Cooper Signs is celebrating the century mark. Carl John Cooper started the business in 1922 on 79th Street in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls. He first got his start painting showcards for different theaters in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. After World War II, where three of Carl’s sons served in different parts of the world, he decided to get into the sign business. While Carl was a sign painter, his son Wayne, John’s father, brought neon signs into the fold and opened a shop at the corner of Ontario and Main Streets before moving it to 2101 Military Avenue in the late 40’s. Cooper Signs remained at that location until 1993, when it moved to its current offices on Porter Road in the Town of Niagara. Jennifer Cooper, the current president and CEO of Cooper Signs, explained that the business currently does both exterior and interior signage, where they work directly with the business owner for what they want. The signs they work with can be illuminated, non-illuminated, and have electronic messages scrolling across. The Porter Road location also has the Old Glory Flag and Banner Company, which the Coopers also own, that sells various United States flags of different states and military branches. It keeps with the family tradition of supporting the military, as all of John’s uncles have served in the military in some capacity, his son and nephew have served, and Wayne took part in the civil defense corps during the Cold War, where he would watch for any potential Russian airplanes flying over.
JEER: The silence of North Tonawanda school district administration in the wake of allegations that NT student fans lobbed racial slurs at Niagara Falls players during a JV girls soccer game in mid September is deafening — and devastating. NT superintendent Gregory Woytila acknowledged the incident, pledged an investigation, and then went eerily quiet on topics of the outcome, that is, what the investigation found and whether due discipline was handed down. The most the community got from Woytila, in separate written and video statements, was an outline of potential repercussions for students engaging in “inappropriate behavior” in the future. As Niagara Falls school board member Earl Bass said so well and succinctly, that response is “pathetic at best.” NT City Schools’ failure to even acknowledge the hurt inflicted on visiting student athletes on its turf is clueless and cowardly. Ultimately it’s a disservice to the NT student body, too, rather like educational malpractice, when they’re instructed that the link between action and consequences is not definite.
