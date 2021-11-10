CHEERS
• BIG WIN: After scoring five goals to dispatch Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon 5-2 in the NYSPHSAA Class B Far West Regional at Caledonia-Mumford High School on Saturday, the Lewiston-Porter girls soccer team has advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1996. The Lancers will next face the Wheatley School from Section VIII on Long Island at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cortland High School. A win sends Lew-Port to Sunday’s state final. We’re rooting for them.
• VETERAN SALUTE: It’s great to see that Niagara County Community College’s Veterans Day ceremony has returned to a pre-pandemic format. Taking place at 11 a.m. today, the annual event is held at Veterans Memorial Park, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. The ceremony will include keynote remarks by Niagara County 10th District Legislator, David Godfrey. Also at the college, the NCCC’s Veterans Association is hosting its annual Veterans Flag Tribute this month. For each donation received, the department will dedicate a small flag in honor or in memory of a loved one who has served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces. Each donation directly benefits the Veterans Lounge, providing food, refreshments, and a place to relax for veteran students on the Sanborn campus. To donate online, visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/veterans/
• SMART CHOICE: We think Attorney General Letitia James made a good decision to appoint Avi Israel, co-founder and president of Save The Michaels of the World to the state's Opioid Settlement Board. The retired electrician became a full-time advocate after the death of his son, Michael, due to opioid addiction. Save the Michaels, which has a Lockport location on Walnut Street, raises awareness of prescription and other drug addictions. The organization's House of Hope supports families during a loved one's journey through addiction and into remission, providing a nurturing and supportive environment to parents, grandparents and spouses. The Opioid Settlement Board, which makes recommendations to the state Legislature on how programs across the state will receive funds.
JEERS
• HOLIDAY WORRIES: No one wants to be a Grinch but Nallan Suresh, PhD, UB Distinguished Professor of operations management and strategy in the University at Buffalo School of Management is warning local shoppers to expect shortages of gift items like toys, clothes and appliances, as well as delays in order fulfilment — all caused by global supply chains disruptions. UB experts are also expecting prices to go up for the same reasons. Suresh and others are echoing the advice we're having from experts all over — shop early and don't pass up any good deals. It sounds like last-minute holiday shoppers are going to be in for a real rough ride.
