• CHEERS: The demand is definitely there. Niagara County Community College’s child care services currently has 19 families on its infant waitlist, eight on its toddler list and nine on the pre-kindergarten list. That made this week’s news that SUNY was providing $1.72 million toward improving campus child care services, with NCCC being one of the 12 campuses benefiting, particularly sweet. “The funds will be going toward a new classroom that we are going to be able to accommodate children between infants and toddlers, and give them the space that they need to help them developmentally,” center director Christine Duquin said. NCCC is not alone in its need. SUNY Chancellor John King said Tuesday that 4,500 children across 46 campuses were cared for last year with 795 student parents participating, up from 650 the year before. We’ve all experienced or heard about the challenges with daycare these days. Making it one less worry for local students looking to better themselves through higher education is money well spent.
• CHEERS: We admit we were never particularly interested in the giant butter sculpture at the New York State Fair. That is till we heard its remains were going to be coming back to Western New York following the festivities in Syracuse. American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and Noblehurst Farms, dismantled the 800-pound sculpture this week for transport back to Pavilion, not too far from Attica in Genesee County. The former sculpture will be mixed with other food waste to be converted into energy. Noblehurst Farms will do the honors and state officials noted the facility has been recognized nationally for achievements in sustainability and community partnerships to divert food waste from local landfills. The result of the farm’s efforts have led to diverting 200 tons of food waste from local landfills on a weekly basis.
• JEERS: It appears to us that the punishment hardly fits the crime in the case of a 38-year-old Buffalo woman who left her Boston terrier in a hot car last June where it had to be rescued by Cheektowaga authorities and treated for severe heatstroke. When all was said and done, the woman was sentenced this week to pay a fine of $100. Not too different from what you’d pay for driving with an expired registration. On June 15, 2022, Cheektowaga Police and Cheektowaga Animal Control officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a dog in distress inside of a parked vehicle at a plaza on Union Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the dog was seizing and vomiting due to the heat inside of the vehicle. The dog was briefly held in the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County, but was returned to the woman. We obviously don’t know all the details — but we do know we don’t ever want to see an animal suffer like that and hope it never happens again.
