• CHEER: It’s not often that community members’ ideas for decorating commercial space are accepted, let alone their trinkets and mementos, but that’s exactly what happened when Iskalo Development Corporation took up Mary Thurston on her generous offer of a framed photograph of her grandfather, past Lockport Postmaster Edward Murtaugh, for hanging inside the Historic Post Office at One East Avenue. Murtaugh served as postmaster there from 1940 until 1956 and his official portrait is accompanied by a certificate signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and bearing the official seal of the United States Postal Service. Thurston has fond memories of hanging out in her grandpa’s office, and had long kept his portrait in her home, but after reading a Lockport Magazine update on Iskalo’s nearly completed restoration effort at One East Avenue, she thought that would be a more fitting home for the display, so she tracked down Iskalo online and made the offer. Through its respectful restoration work, Iskalo earned her appreciation and, more important, her trust; in their hands, she believes, her childhood memories are safe.
• CHEER: The New York State Office of the Attorney General scored a win for uninsured, insulin-dependent New York residents by getting three major manufacturers of the life-sustaining medication to agree to cap their prices at $35 per month, per prescription, for five years. The major manufacturers are Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk, which also agreed to implement a program with pharmacies to let uninsured patients know — before they pay — that they are eligible for the cap price. The settlements follow an OAG investigation that determined: 1.) certain insulin users are rationing or skipping the medication due to high out-of-pocket costs; and 2.) the list prices of insulin from all manufacturers nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, average annual spending on insulin doubled, to $5,700, between 2012 and 2016, and the increases were not tied to manufacturing costs. OAG didn’t go so far as to call this “price gouging,” but clearly Big Pharma couldn’t defend itself against the suggestion that it’s preying on consumers whose lives depend on them, literally.
• JEER: There really is no winning when it comes to Albany. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government created last year to enforce rules for state employees and elected officials violates the state’s constitution because it is too independent, a judge ruled Monday. But get this — the commission was formed by the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to replace a previous ethics body that had been criticized for not being independent enough. In his ruling, the judge said enforcement of ethics laws is a power that belongs to the executive branch, calling the commission an “unsanctioned fourth branch” of government. An appeal is planned. The commission issued a statement saying it would continue to promote compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws while the case works its way through the courts. Commission officials said they are reviewing all options, including legislation. Where is all this coming from? Andrew Cuomo, of course. The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by the former governor who has been fighting an attempt by the commission to force him to forfeit $5 million he got for writing a book about his administration’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Talk about an expert on ethics ...
