CHEER: Hospitality may be the toughest industry of all in which to stay afloat during a pandemic. The New York State Senate recently bestowed an Empire Award on a small, independent restaurant that not only managed to hang on through a hard time, it offered a model of keeping-your-act-together for other small enterprises. Tom’s Diner, a Main Street, Lockport, mainstay, was cited for the owners’ freely given community service — things like contributing to local food drives, and offering gift certificates for first responders — even when the diner was closed and not pulling in any income. The owners, Kristen and Rick Strassburg, suggest they’re just cultivating good karma, that is, treating people well, employees as well as customers and potential customers, and trusting the favor will be returned down the line. And so it seems to be, as customers including civic groups that made Tom’s Diner their meeting place before the pandemic are now returning, happily, as loosened Covid guidelines allow.
CHEER: While COVID-19 turned the world upside-down, it also created opportunities, for the thoughtful among us, to “build back better.” One great example of this comes from the Newfane High School class of 2021, whose officers decided their senior year did not have to be lost to the pandemic. In lieu of orchestrating self-focused festivities like prom, the officers decided to channel their energy into giving back to their hometown. Thus “Shop Newfane” was born. This Newfane business-focused outing, executed last weekend by the teens using Newfane Business Association’s membership list, had a dual purpose: Creating an event for all ages — something to do, some place to go, finally! — and opening eyes to all that Newfane has to offer, thanks to industrious and enterprising citizens. Surely anybody who took time to Shop Newfane walked away feeling that browsing and buying in person, close to home, has the Amazon experience beat by a mile.
CHEER: Eight local high school students who are enrolled in career and technical education programs through Orleans/Niagara BOCES brought home medals from this year’s New York State SkillsUSA Competition, BOCES announced this week. The medals, gold, silver or bronze, signify that these young people are among the most knowledgeable and skilled CTE students in the United States. Moreover, the fields that the medalists are wading into — healthcare, early childhood education, advanced manufacturing and engineering, welding, cosmetology — offer good jobs in exchange for the competent provision of goods and services that our society wants and needs. Congratulations, medalists Rebecca Berner (Roy-Hart), Mackenzie Clogston (Newfane), Maddie Gancasz (Barker), Teddy Wojciechowski (Roy-Hart), Brendan Zimmerman (Lew-Port), Hanna Willard (Roy-Hart), Zach Duewiger (Roy-Hart) and Shelby Wolf (Roy-Hart). Keep up the good work.
JEER: The consequences of new law being made via the New York State budget adoption process are apparent again. The state Telecommunications Association (CTIA), representing the wireless communications industry, has filed suit in federal court to block enforcement of a new state law requiring telecom companies to offer discount broadband plans to low-income residents. Per the law, which was effected with adoption of the 2021-22 state budget, by June 15 telecom companies doing business in New York must offer income-eligible households basic high-speed internet service for $15 a month and very high speed service for $20 a month. Statewide, the average undiscounted charge for basic service is $50. Governor Cuomo naturally hailed the law as a pioneering way to get low-income households connected — on the industry’s dime, how clever! — but he shows no awareness who’s really going to pick up the tab for his generosity. It’s not Spectrum et al., it’s broadband consumers in the roughly 65% of households that don’t qualify for the cut rate. Best wishes, CTIA. Enough with the Robin Hood routine, guv, you’re killin' us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.